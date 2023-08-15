FILAMENT HEALTH AND NASDAQ-LISTED SPAC JUPITER ACQUISITION CORP. ANNOUNCE FILING OF SEC REGISTRATION STATEMENT

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Filament Health Corp. (OTCQB: FLHLF) (NEO: FH) (FSE: 7QS) ("Filament" or the "Company"), a clinical‐stage natural psychedelic drug development company, and Jupiter Acquisition Corporation ( NASDAQ:JAQC ) ("Jupiter"), a special purpose acquisition company ("SPAC"), today announced the filing of a registration statement by 1427702 B.C. Ltd. ("TopCo") on Form F-4 (the "Registration Statement"), which contains a preliminary proxy statement/prospectus, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") in connection with the proposed Business Combination announced July 19, 2023.

While the Registration Statement has not yet become effective, and the information contained therein is subject to change, it provides important information about TopCo's proposed business and listing of securities, Filament's drug development program, licensing partnerships, intellectual property, vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities, and research and development program, as well as the proposed Business Combination, and the proposals to be considered by SPAC's shareholders.

"The filing of the F-4 Registration Statement is a strategic milestone that demonstrates the significant progress made by Jupiter and Filament Health in a short period of time," said Benjamin Lightburn, Chief Executive Officer at Filament Health. "This important step advances Filament's plans to access a broader capital markets audience and to advance our drug development platform."

The proposed Business Combination reflects a pro forma enterprise valuation of approximately US$210 million, based on certain assumptions. Consideration will be 100% in the form of shares in Pubco, and the proposed Business Combination is expected to provide at least US$5 million of net proceeds to Pubco. The proposed Business Combination reflects a pre-money equity value of US$176 million for Filament and provides the Filament shareholders and certain other parties a contingent right to receive additional Pubco shares based upon post-closing stock performance. At the closing of the proposed Business Combination, the holders of outstanding Filament shares will receive equity in Pubco valued at US$0.85 per share (subject to adjustments).

Maxim Group LLC is acting as exclusive financial advisor to Filament. Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP is acting as Canadian legal advisor and Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP is acting as U.S. legal advisor to Filament. Harper Grey LLP is acting as Canadian legal advisor and Greenberg Traurig, LLP is acting as U.S. legal advisor to Jupiter.

ABOUT FILAMENT HEALTH (OTCQB:FLHLF) (NEO:FH) (FSE:7QS)

Filament Health is a clinical-stage natural psychedelic drug development company. We believe that safe, standardized, naturally-derived psychedelic medicines can improve the lives of many, and our mission is to see them in the hands of everyone who needs them as soon as possible. Filament's platform of proprietary intellectual property enables the discovery, development, and delivery of natural psychedelic medicines for clinical development. We are paving the way with the first-ever natural psychedelic drug candidates.

Certain statements and information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information," respectively, under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "may", "will", "should", "believe", "intends", "forecast", "plans", "guidance" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements or information. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but reflect the current expectations of management of Filament regarding future results or events and are based on information currently available to them. Certain material factors and assumptions were applied in providing these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements discussed in this press release may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the partnership between Jupiter and Filament, the completion of the Business Combination, the amount of funds available to TopCo upon completion of the Business Combination, access to capital, and advancements of Filament's drug development platform. Forward-looking statements regarding the Company are based on the Company's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of Filament to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including the inability to complete the proposed Business Combination; the inability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the proposed Business Combination; demand for the TopCo's securities being less than anticipated; fluctuations in the price of Jupiter's ordinary shares; and ability of Jupiter to raise funds pursuant to the Business Combination. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Filament will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

