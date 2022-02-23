Filament Health and ATMA Journey Centers Announce Licensing Agreement

ATMA will use Filament's proprietary botanical drug candidate for clinical trials

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Filament Health Corp. (OTCQB: FLHLF) (NEO: FH) (FSE: 7QS) ("Filament" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage natural psychedelic drug development company, today announced that it has entered into a licensing agreement with ATMA Journey Centers ("ATMA") . ATMA is Canada's first private therapy company to conduct legal psilocybin therapy through the Health Canada Section 56 Exemption, assisting Canadians facing end-of-life distress from terminal illness. Under the agreement, Filament has licensed PEX010 (25mg), a naturally-extracted botanical drug candidate, to ATMA for use in clinical trials. This includes a phase I psilocybin safety trial in healthy individuals enrolled in a psychedelic assisted therapy training program, for which ATMA recently received Health Canada approval.

"The selection of our natural psilocybin drug candidate for ATMA's future clinical trials is a validation of both our product and the ease of working with Filament Health," said Filament Chief Executive Officer, Benjamin Lightburn. "ATMA is a leader in psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy and we are thrilled that they will be using our product."

David Harder, Co-Chief Executive Officer at ATMA, said "Filament's candidate was an attractive option because they are a licensed manufacturer and their drug candidate has received approval from Health Canada to enter into multiple human clinical trials. We are proud to support a thriving domestic psychedelics industry by selecting Filament's natural, Canadian-made drug candidate for future studies."

Based on a growing body of published medical research and first-hand experience, ATMA is striving to bring psychedelic-assisted therapy to the clinic. In agreement with Health Canada's mandate, ATMA and Filament Health believe the best way this is achieved is through clinical trials, demonstrating both safety and efficacy, for a variety of mental health indications.

ABOUT FILAMENT HEALTH (OTCQB:FLHLF) (NEO:FH) (FSE:7QS)

Filament Health is a clinical-stage natural psychedelic drug development company. We believe that safe, standardized, naturally-derived psychedelic medicines can improve the lives of many, and our mission is to see them in the hands of everyone who needs them as soon as possible. Filament's platform of proprietary intellectual property enables the discovery, development, and delivery of natural psychedelic medicines for clinical development. We are paving the way with the first-ever natural psychedelic drug candidates.

Learn more at www.filament.health and on Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn .

ABOUT ATMA JOURNEY CENTERS INC.

ATMA is a Canadian company focused on delivering practical and innovative healing and transformative experiences that leverage the potential of psychedelic medicine to awaken the inner healer and allow a deeper connection with self, with others, and with the beauty of our world. ATMA was the first private company in Canada to conduct legal psychedelic-assisted therapy with psilocybin, one of the active hallucinogens found in 'magic mushrooms. For more information, visit www.atmajourney.com .

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

SOURCE Filament Health Corp.

