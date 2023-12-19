MERRITT, BC, Dec. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - First Nations' families, Elders and youth in Merritt will soon have access to more affordable rental homes with construction underway on a 52-unit building.

Today, the federal and provincial governments announced a combined investment of $11.2 million to build new homes that will help address the housing needs for First Nation community members from five Nicola Bands - Upper Nicola, Lower Nicola, Coldwater, Nooaitch and Shackan.

Located at 2640 Spring Bank Ave., the four-storey building will provide a mix of studio and one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Thirty-six of the 52 will either be accessible or adaptable to accommodate current and changing accessibility needs. Each apartment will have a private balcony as well. The building will also include an amenity space for social gatherings or cultural ceremonies.

The Nicola Native Lodge Society will be the manager and is providing the land for the project. The building will accommodate intergenerational living (Elders and youth living together), which is aligned with the society's vision for culturally safe housing.

Construction will be completed by early 2025.

Funding provided for this project is as follows:

The Province, through BC Housing, is providing a grant of nearly $10 million from its Building BC: Indigenous Housing Fund (IHF) for the project and will provide approximately $413,000 in annual operating funding.

from its Building BC: Indigenous Housing Fund (IHF) for the project and will provide approximately in annual operating funding. $1.2 million contribution of joint funding through the Canada-British Columbia Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy.

Quotes:

"Investing in affordable housing is more important than ever. Through this partnership with the Government of British Columbia, people of all ages will have access to housing so they can remain in their community. This project announced today is just one example of what we can achieve with our partners. I look forward to the completion of these housing projects and the positive impact it will have in our community." – John Aldag, Member of Parliament for Cloverdale-Langley City on behalf of The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"People thrive when they can live in the community they know, with their family and friends. Our government is proud to support the Nicola Band to build housing in their communities. These 52 new homes will play a key role in helping many elders, youth, and families build good lives, and we will continue to work with Indigenous partners to build on- and off-reserve housing." – The Honourable Ravi Kahlon, B.C.'s Minister of Housing

"It is with great pleasure that this project has come to fruition. Housing shortages are a crisis in our communities and this project will help alleviate some of these challenges. I raise my hands to all the people behind the scenes that turned this dream into a reality. Huxme'l knee." – Chief Stuart Jackson, Lower Nicola Indian Band

"This project was a dream of many of our Nlaka'pamux Elders and leaders, many of which have passed and never seen the dream become a reality. The thought of going outside the Nicola Valley was one of the fears our people. This is a chance for the future people to retire and have a safe place to live." – Chief Arnold Lampreau, Shackan Indian Band

"We recognize housing has an impact on many First Nations people. We need a place to call home, a sense of belonging, a sense of identity to be grounded to walk among the living plants, trees, rocks, and water. Once we feel this, we will be at peace with ourselves, family and connected to one another." – Sharon Stone, board director, Shackan Indian Band

"We are thrilled to welcome such a distinctive and inclusive affordable housing project as the Spring Bank multi-unit development within our community. This project will not only bring much needed housing to the community, but it will also bring us one step closer to building a more integrated and supportive community that embraces our diverse cultures and honours the spirit of reconciliation." – Mayor Michael Goetz, City of Merritt

Quick facts:

The National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF) is part of the Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS), an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home.

is part of the Housing Strategy (NHS), an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Since the creation of the NHS, the Government of Canada has committed over $38.89 billion to support the creation of over 151,803 units and the repair of over 241,133 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

has committed over to support the creation of over 151,803 units and the repair of over 241,133 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence. This project is part of a $19-billion housing investment by the B.C. government. Since 2017, the Province has more than 76,000 new homes that have been delivered or are underway, including approximately 170 homes in Merritt .

housing investment by the B.C. government. Since 2017, the Province has more than 76,000 new homes that have been delivered or are underway, including approximately 170 homes in . The IHF provides $1.1 billion to build 3,500 units of social housing for Indigenous Peoples, on- and off-reserve. More than 1,500 of these homes are open or underway.

Additional Information:

Visit Canada.ca/housing for the most requested Government of Canada housing information.

housing information. CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook. To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, please visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

A map showing the location of all announced provincially funded housing projects in B.C. is available online: https://www.bchousing.org/homes-for-BC.

To learn about the steps the Province is taking to tackle the housing crisis and deliver affordable homes for British Columbians, visit: https://workingforyou.gov.bc.ca/.

