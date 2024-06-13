Fifteen new homes open on Simpcw First Nation

BARRIERE, BC, June 13, 2024 /CNW/ - The federal government is providing over $5.8 million to build 15 new affordable homes on Simpcw First Nation through the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI).

The project is called "Nek̓úsem re Kwséltkten-kt – We are One Family" and is located on Simpcw First Nation, approximately 80 km north of Kamloops. The homes consist of five triplexes to support on-reserve housing for Simpcw First Nation members, with a priority for women and children. Each triplex contains two 3-bedroom units and one 2-bedroom accessible unit. Construction is nearing completion and residents are expected to begin moving in July 1.

Funding provided for this project is as follows:

from the federal government through the Rapid Housing Initiative $2 million from Simpcw First Nation

from Simpcw First Nation $1.9 million from Simpcw Resources Group

Quotes:

"No relationship is more important to Canada than the one with Indigenous Peoples. These new affordable homes on-reserve in Simpcw First Nation provides their new residents the opportunity to live in their communities, close to their families, and to be a part of their traditions and cultures. We are working with Indigenous partners across the country to ensure that Indigenous communities have access to housing that meets their needs. This is the National Housing Strategy in action." – The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, President of the King's Privy Council for Canada, Minister of Emergency Preparedness, and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada and Member of Parliament for Vancouver South on behalf of The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"These 15 new housing units represent a significant achievement for Simpcw. We deeply appreciate the partnership with Canada through the Ministry of Housing and the financial contributions from Simpcw Resource Group that made this development possible. This initiative enables families to return to Simpcw and live in high-standard, environmentally sustainable, and affordable homes." – Kúkwpi7 George Lampreau, Sempcw First Nation

Quick facts:

The Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) is delivered through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), under the National Housing Strategy (NHS). It provides funding to facilitate the rapid construction of new homes and the acquisition of existing buildings to rehabilitate or convert them to permanent affordable homes. With its third phase, launched in 2022, the federal government increased its investment of $1.5 billion through RHI, bringing the program's total to $4 billion to support those most in need across the country. The additional funding for the third round of RHI is divided into two streams: $1 billion through the Projects Stream and $500 million towards the Cities Stream.

through RHI, bringing the program's total to to support those most in need across the country. The additional funding for the third round of RHI is divided into two streams: through the Projects Stream and towards the Cities Stream. It is expected that over 4,500 new homes will be created, of which almost half will be for women and one third will be for Indigenous Peoples. The total number of homes built with the support of RHI is expected to be over 15,500.

The RHI takes a human rights-based approach to housing, serving people experiencing or at risk of homelessness and other vulnerable people under the NHS, including women and children fleeing domestic violence, seniors, young adults, Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, people experiencing mental health and addiction issues, veterans, 2SLGBTQI+ individuals, racialized groups, and recent immigrants or refugees.

Additional Information:

Visit Canada.ca/housing for the most requested Government of Canada housing information.

CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs.

To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, please visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

