Fifteen Mile Stream Gold Project - Public Comments Invited

OTTAWA, ON, March 16, 2021 /CNW/ - The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) is conducting a federal environmental assessment for the proposed Fifteen Mile Stream Gold Project, located approximately 95 kilometres northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

The proposed Fifteen Mile Stream Gold Project is subject to both the Canadian Environmental Assessment Act, 2012 and Nova Scotia's Environment Act, and is undergoing a cooperative environmental assessment process.

The Agency and the Nova Scotia Department of Environment and Climate Change (ECC) invite the public and Indigenous groups to comment on the potential environmental effects of the project and the proposed measures to prevent or mitigate those effects as described in the proponent's summary of the Environmental Impact Statement .

Written comments in either official language will be accepted until April 30, 2021.

Comments can be submitted online by visiting the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 80152) or by emailing ECC at [email protected]. Comments may be submitted to either the Agency or ECC to be considered in both the provincial and federal environmental assessments and will be published online as part of the project files.

The Agency recognizes it is more challenging to undertake meaningful public engagement and Indigenous consultation in light of the circumstances arising from COVID-19. The Agency continues to assess the situation, adjust consultation activities and provide flexibility as needed in order to prioritize the health and safety of all Canadians and conduct meaningful engagement with interested groups.

For more information on the project, the review processes and alternative means of submitting comments, visit the Agency's website at canada.ca/iaac and ECC website at gov.ns.ca/nse/ea.

Following the public comment period, the Agency will prepare the draft Environmental Assessment Report and the potential environmental assessment conditions for the project. The public and Indigenous groups will be invited to comment on these documents during a final public comment period on this project.

