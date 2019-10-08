Fiera Investments streamlines and enhances its fund line-up

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR

DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - In a constant effort to improve the mutual fund product offering available to investors, Fiera Investments LP ("Fiera Investments"), the wholly-owned subsidiary of Fiera Capital Corporation (TSX: FSZ) ("Fiera Capital" or the "Firm") acquired following the strategic partnership formed with Natixis Investment Managers, today announced several changes designed to enhance its mutual fund line-up. Fiera Investments is changing certain elements of the portfolio management function for some of its mutual funds and is terminating a number of others due to their small size and limited investor interest.

Changes in Portfolio Management and Related Investment Strategies

Effective on or about October 18, 2019, the portfolio subadvisor for each of the following mutual funds will change to Fiera Capital:

Fiera Canadian Bond Fund and Fiera Canadian Bond Class

Fiera Canadian Preferred Share Class and Fiera Canadian Preferred Share Registered Fund

Fiera Canadian Dividend Class and Fiera Canadian Dividend Registered Fund

Fiera Intrinsic Balanced Class and Fiera Intrinsic Balanced Registered Fund

Fiera U.S. Dividend Class and Fiera U.S. Dividend Registered Fund

The investment strategies of Fiera Canadian Bond Fund, Fiera Canadian Preferred Share Class, Fiera Canadian Dividend Class, Fiera Intrinsic Balanced Class and Fiera U.S Dividend Class will also be changed in order to reflect Fiera Capital's investment style and to provide Fiera Capital more flexibility in achieving the mutual funds' investment objectives, which will all remain unchanged.

Each of Fiera Canadian Bond Class, Fiera Canadian Preferred Share Registered Fund, Fiera Canadian Dividend Registered Fund, Fiera Intrinsic Balanced Registered Fund and Fiera U.S. Dividend Registered Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective through investing substantially all of its assets in securities of its applicable underlying mutual fund.

Closure and Termination of Certain Funds

Fiera Investments also announced that the following mutual funds will be terminated on or around December 13, 2019 ("Termination Date"):

Gateway Low Volatility U.S. Equity Fund

Fiera U.S. Growth Class

Fiera U.S. Growth Registered Fund

Fiera Intrinsic Growth Class

Fiera Intrinsic Growth Registered Fund (collectively, the "Terminating Funds").

Effective today, the Terminating Funds will no longer accept additional investments, including purchases, transfers, switches and pre-existing regular investment savings plans (PACs) into the Terminating Funds. Investors may redeem or switch their securities of any of the Terminating Funds until the close of business on the Termination Date. If alternative investment instructions are not received by the Termination Date, all of the issued and outstanding securities of each of the Terminating Funds will be redeemed and investors will be paid the pro rata proceeds of their investments, net of any applicable taxes.

Fiera Investments will waive any applicable redemption fees or short-term trading fees for switch or redemption transactions of securities of the Terminating Funds. Fiera Investments encourages all securityholders to consult with their financial advisors to understand the financial and tax implications associated with redeeming or switching their securities and with the termination of the Terminating Funds and to determine which of the many quality Fiera Investments Mutual Funds meet their investing needs

About Fiera Investments

Fiera Investments is an independent investment fund manager focused on delivering innovative investment solutions that provide capital growth and income to Canadian investors. Through strategic partnerships with globally recognized investment managers, mutual funds offered by Fiera Investments deploy proven, world-class investment strategies to help investors achieve their financial objectives. Fiera Investments is wholly owned by Fiera Capital Corporation.

About Fiera Capital Corporation

Fiera Capital is a leading independent asset management firm with approximately C$149.5 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2019. The firm provides institutional, retail and private wealth clients with access to full-service integrated money management solutions across traditional and alternative asset classes. Clients and their portfolios derive benefit from Fiera Capital's depth of expertise, diversified offerings and outstanding service. Fiera Capital trades under the ticker FSZ on the Toronto Stock Exchange. www.fieracapital.com

In the U.S., asset management services are provided by the firm's U.S. affiliates who are investment advisers that are registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

Additional information about Fiera Capital Corporation, including the firm's annual information form, is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

SOURCE Fiera Capital Corporation

For further information: Kyle D'Silva, VP Investments, Fiera Investments LP, 416-775-3712, kdsilva@fierainvestments.com

Related Links

http://www.fieracapital.com

