MONTREAL, Jan. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Fiera Capital Corporation (TSX: FSZ) ("Fiera Capital"), a leading independent asset management firm, is pleased to announce the promotion of Paul de la Roche to Head of Private Wealth Canada, effective January 1, 2025. In his new role, Paul will continue to report to Maxime Ménard, President and CEO, Fiera Canada and Global Private Wealth. He will also retain his role as Senior Investment Counsellor.

Paul joined Fiera Capital in 2013 and has most recently served as Senior Investment Counselor & Regional Head of Private Wealth Ontario. Bringing 20 years of industry experience, Paul has been instrumental in delivering discretionary investment management services to affluent Canadians and their families.

"Paul's promotion to Head of Private Wealth Canada marks a significant step for our firm as we reaffirm our commitment to private wealth management," said Maxime Ménard. "With a keen focus on understanding client needs and a proven dedication to our core values, Paul is uniquely positioned to enhance the service we provide to our clients. His leadership will ensure that our Canadian operations not only meet but exceed the personalized standards expected of us, leveraging our comprehensive resources to deliver superior investment solutions."

"I am thrilled to lead Fiera Capital's Canadian private wealth division," said Paul de la Roche. "We are focused on designing our services to meet the specific needs of our clients. By closely understanding their investment goals, we can build portfolios that effectively merge traditional and modern asset classes. It's a privilege to lead a team that is committed to forging and maintaining long-standing, trust-based relationships with our clients."

Paul is a graduate of the University of Western Ontario with a degree in Economics and holds the designations of Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and Chartered Investment Manager (CIM). He is also a member of the CFA Society Toronto.

About Fiera Capital Corporation

Fiera Capital Corporation ("Fiera Capital") is a leading independent asset management firm with a growing global presence. Fiera Capital delivers customized and multi-asset solutions across public and private market asset classes to institutional, financial intermediary and private wealth clients across North America, Europe and key markets in Asia and the Middle East. Fiera Capital's depth of expertise, diversified investment platform and commitment to delivering outstanding service are core to our mission of being at the forefront of investment management science to create sustainable wealth for clients. Fiera Capital trades under the ticker FSZ on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Headquartered in Montreal, Fiera Capital, with its affiliates in various jurisdictions, has offices in over a dozen cities around the world, including New York (U.S.), London (UK), Hong Kong (SAR) and Abu Dhabi (ADGM).

Each affiliated entity (each an "Affiliate") of Fiera Capital only provides investment advisory or investment management services or offers investment funds in the jurisdictions where the Affiliate is authorized to provide services pursuant to the relevant registrations, an exemption from such registrations, and/or the relevant product is registered or exempt from registration.

Fiera Capital does not provide investment advice to U.S. clients or offer investment advisory services in the U.S. In the U.S., asset management services are provided by Fiera Capital's affiliates who are investment advisers that are registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or exempt from registration. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training. For details on the particular registration of, or exemptions therefrom relied upon by, any Fiera Capital entity, please consult https://www.fieracapital.com/en/registrations-and-exemptions.

Additional information about Fiera Capital, including Fiera Capital's annual information form, is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

