MONTREAL, Aug. 10, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Fiera Capital Corporation ("Fiera Capital" or the "Company") (TSX: FSZ), a leading independent asset management firm, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a distribution agreement with Japan-based Mitsui & Co. Alternative Investments ("MAI") through its subsidiary Fiera Infrastructure Inc. ("Fiera Infrastructure"), a leading global mid-market direct infrastructure investor. This agreement establishes MAI, a well-recognized firm specializing in alternative investments, as Fiera Infrastructure's distribution partner in Japan for its flagship mid-market, OECD EagleCrest Infrastructure strategy.

"Our partnership with high-calibre alternative investments firm MAI further expands Fiera Capital's investment strategy offerings to Japanese investors and sets the stage for future growth and opportunities in this sought-after market over the long term. By bringing our infrastructure strategy to Japan and further increasing our global distribution capabilities across all asset classes, this will allow us to tap into growing institutional investor appetite for infrastructure investments," said Jean-Guy Desjardins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Fiera Capital.

"We are pleased to partner with Fiera Capital, a global asset manager with close to C$180 billion dollars in assets under management, which allows us to strengthen our existing offering in order to better serve our clients," said Takateru Mitsui, President and Chief Executive Officer of MAI. "With aligned values and culture of always putting clients at the centre of all that we do, this partnership will surely help us to enrich our business platform and will lead to benefits for our clients."

The EagleCrest Infrastructure Strategy

Fiera Infrastructure's flagship strategy, EagleCrest Infrastructure, allows for direct equity investments across the infrastructure asset class such as telecommunications, transportation, regulated utilities and renewable energy.

As of June 30, 2021, the EagleCrest Infrastructure strategy had approximately C$1.8 billion in assets under management, including committed capital available for commercial deployment.

About Fiera Capital Corporation

Fiera Capital is a leading independent asset management firm with a growing global presence and approximately C$179.5 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2021. The Company delivers customized and multi-asset solutions across public and private market asset classes to institutional, financial intermediary and private wealth clients across North America, Europe and key markets in Asia. Fiera Capital's depth of expertise, diversified investment platform and commitment to delivering outstanding service are core to our mission of being at the forefront of investment management science to create sustainable wealth for clients. Fiera Capital trades under the ticker FSZ on the Toronto Stock Exchange. www.fieracapital.com

Headquartered in Montreal, Fiera Capital, with its affiliates in various jurisdictions, has offices in over a dozen cities around the world, including New York (U.S.), London (UK), and Hong Kong (SAR).

In the U.S., asset management services are provided by the Company's affiliates who are investment advisers that are registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or exempt from registration. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training. For details on the particular registration of, or exemptions therefrom relied upon by, any Fiera Capital entity, please consult this webpage.

Additional information about Fiera Capital Corporation, including the Company's annual information form, is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Fiera Infrastructure

Fiera Infrastructure is a leading global mid-market direct infrastructure investor operating across

all subsectors of the infrastructure asset class. Led by a team of highly experienced and specialized professionals, the firm leverages strong global relationships, with a local presence in Toronto, London and New York. Its rigorous approach to investment and asset management aligns with its long-term approach. Fiera Infrastructure has assets under management and commitments of C$2.7 billion as of June 30, 2021. Fiera Infrastructure has invested in 35 infrastructure assets across utilities, telecommunications, transportation, renewables and PPPs. For further information, please visit www.fierainfrastructure.com

About Mitsui & Co. Alternative Investments

Mitsui & Co. Alternative Investments ("MAI") is a securities/investment management firm specializing in alternative investments, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsui & Co. Founded in 2001, MAI has been expanding the scale of their business alongside the development of alternative investment in Japan. With a demonstrated track record and strong client base in the alternative investments space, they have offered an attractive product lineup and high quality of client service to match investors' demand through securities/investment management business. Please visit www.mitsui-ai.com for more information.

