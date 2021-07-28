The long-term agreement marks the second strategic partnership between Fiera Capital and Ironbark

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

MONTREAL, July 28, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Fiera Capital Corporation ("Fiera Capital" or the "Company") (TSX: FSZ), a leading independent asset management firm, today announced a long-term distribution agreement with Australia-based Ironbark Asset Management ("Ironbark"), a trusted provider of investment solutions, for the distribution of the Fiera Atlas Global Companies strategy (the "Strategy") to wholesale and institutional investors in Australia and New Zealand. Fiera Capital acquired the Fiera Atlas Global Companies team from AMP Capital in March of this year.

This long-term agreement establishes Ironbark as Fiera Capital's exclusive distribution partner for the Fiera Atlas Global Companies strategy in these markets, in addition to the EagleCrest Infrastructure strategy, offered through Fiera Infrastructure Inc., a subsidiary of Fiera Capital, and distributed by Ironbark since May 2021.

"Given Ironbark's strong relationships and deep knowledge of the sophisticated Australian and New Zealand markets, we are thrilled to extend our partnership with them and offer our Fiera Atlas Global Companies strategy through their investment platform," said Jean-Philippe Lemay, Global President and Chief Operating Officer of Fiera Capital.

"Strong strategic partners like Ironbark enable us to successfully develop our international distribution channels and reach new markets, while providing investors with access to a wider range of our top-tier investment strategies. We look forward to strengthening our partnership and leveraging Ironbark's extensive and proven distribution capacity," Mr. Lemay added.

"Ironbark is pleased to once again partner with Fiera Capital, thereby further diversifying our client offering with the distribution of the Fiera Atlas Global Companies strategy, already well recognized by institutional investors and consultants in the region," said Alex Donald, Ironbark's Head of Funds Management. "We are confident that our alliance with Fiera Capital will lead to great opportunities."

Fiera Atlas Global Companies Strategy

Managed by a highly experienced team, the Strategy has a strong track record of wealth creation, backed by sustainable and diversified cash flows that compound over the long term. The Strategy seeks to deliver superior long-term capital growth, with lower risk of capital loss than the broad global equity markets, over a full market cycle.

About Fiera Capital Corporation

Fiera Capital is a leading independent asset management firm with a growing global presence and approximately C$172.9 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2021. The Company delivers customized and multi-asset solutions across public and private market asset classes to institutional, financial intermediary and private wealth clients across North America, Europe and key markets in Asia. Fiera Capital's depth of expertise, diversified investment platform and commitment to delivering outstanding service are core to our mission of being at the forefront of investment management science to create sustainable wealth for clients. Fiera Capital trades under the ticker FSZ on the Toronto Stock Exchange. www.fieracapital.com

Headquartered in Montreal, Fiera Capital, with its affiliates in various jurisdictions, has offices in more than a dozen cities around the world, including New York (U.S.), London (UK), and Hong Kong (SAR).

In the U.S., asset management services are provided by the Company's affiliates who are investment advisers that are registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or exempt from registration. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training. For details on the particular registration of, or exemptions therefrom relied upon by, any Fiera Capital entity, please consult this webpage.

Additional information about Fiera Capital Corporation, including the Company's annual information form, is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Ironbark Asset Management

Ironbark Asset Management (Fund Services) Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ironbark Asset Management Pty Ltd (collectively 'Ironbark'). Since Ironbark was founded in May 2009, Ironbark has become a recognized provider of investment solutions for retail, wholesale and institutional clients across Australia.

Ironbark's product range covers a diverse range of asset classes, visit www.ironbarkam.com to learn more about Ironbark's strategic partnerships and best-in-class investment solutions.

SOURCE Fiera Capital Corporation

For further information: Analysts and investors: Mariem Elsayed, Director, Investor Relations, Fiera Capital Corporation, 514 954-6619, [email protected]; Media inquiries, Alex-Anne Carrier, Senior Advisor, External Communications, Fiera Capital Corporation, 514 262-5668, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.fieracapital.com

