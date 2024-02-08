MONTREAL, Feb. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Fiera Capital Corporation (TSX: FSZ) ("Fiera Capital" or the "Company"), a leading independent asset management firm, is proud to announce that it has been recognized as a Top Performer at the Global Manager Research ("GMR") 2023 Top Performer Awards. This award recognizes asset managers and funds which are available to Canadian institutional investors.

The Fiera Canadian Equity Ethical Fossil Fuel Free Ethical strategy ranked in the top 3% of the of the GMR Canadian Equity Universe, in a category containing 159 comparative funds. The Fiera U.S. Equity Ethical strategy ranked in the top 3% of the GMR US Equity Universe, in a category containing 228 comparative funds. The Fiera Balanced Ethical strategy (formerly Balanced EFT) ranked in the top 3% of the GMR Balanced Universe, in a category containing 135 comparative funds. Determination for each award was based on a weighted calculation which includes rate of return, standard deviation, and Sharpe ratio over a 4-year period, as of September 30, 2023.

"Celebrating our recognition as Top Performers at the Global Manager Research Awards underscores Fiera Capital's recognized excellence in asset management, which extends across our globally diversified Public Markets strategy," said Jean Michel, Executive Director, President and Chief Investment Officer of Fiera Public Markets. "Our award-winning approach, coupled with a steadfast dedication to active management, highlights our commitment to delivering alpha and navigating today's markets confidently, focusing on our clients' success."

"We are proud to receive this recognition from Global Manager Research. These accolades reflect the dedication and expertise of our team, as well as the strength of our investment strategies," said Maxime Ménard, President and Chief Executive Officer, Fiera Canada and Global Private Wealth. "At Fiera Capital, we remain steadfast in our pursuit of excellence and innovation, continuing to provide sustainable investment solutions that align with the evolving needs of Canadian Institutional investors."

About Fiera Capital Corporation

Fiera Capital is a leading independent asset management firm with a growing global presence. The Company delivers customized and multi-asset solutions across public and private market asset classes to institutional, financial intermediary and private wealth clients across North America, Europe and key markets in Asia. Fiera Capital's depth of expertise, diversified investment platform and commitment to delivering outstanding service are core to our mission of being at the forefront of investment management science to create sustainable wealth for clients. Fiera Capital trades under the ticker FSZ on the Toronto Stock Exchange www.fieracapital.com.

Headquartered in Montreal, Fiera Capital, with its affiliates in various jurisdictions, has offices in over a dozen cities around the world, including New York (U.S.), London (UK), and Hong Kong (SAR).

Each affiliated entity (each an "Affiliate") of Fiera Capital only provides investment advisory or investment management services or offers investment funds in the jurisdictions where the Affiliate is authorized to provide services pursuant to an exemption from registration and/or the relevant product is registered.

Fiera Capital does not provide investment advice to U.S. clients or offer investment advisory services in the U.S. In the U.S., asset management services are provided by Fiera Capital's affiliates who are investment advisers that are registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or exempt from registration. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training. For details on the particular registration of, or exemptions therefrom relied upon by, any Fiera Capital entity, please consult this webpage.

Additional information about Fiera Capital, including Fiera Capital's annual information form, is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Global Manager Research

GMR is a privately owned financial services firm that focuses on portfolio measurement and governance solutions for Asset Managers and Canadian institutional investors. Through a digital platform and customized reporting, clients can make clear, informed decisions on individual funds or total portfolios using a relevant data set for comparable analysis.

