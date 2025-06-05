MONTREAL, June 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Fiera Capital Corporation (TSX: FSZ) ("Fiera Capital" or "Fiera") is pleased to announce its selection by Independent Advisor Solutions Inc. (iAS), a subsidiary of Wellington-Altus Financial Inc., to manage its new MiBLOX strategy, Canadian High Conviction Equities.

Launching in June, the fund will provide Wellington-Altus advisors and their clients with access to Fiera's Canadian Equity strategy. The strategy is managed by the Fiera Canadian Large Cap Equities team, led by Nessim Mansoor, Head of Canadian Large Cap Equities, and is built around a disciplined selection of high-quality Canadian companies with strong fundamentals and consistent earnings performance. The fund will also be added to select Wellington-Altus Platinum Private Portfolios.

"We are proud to collaborate with Independent Advisor Solutions to make this strategy available to a broader advisor audience," said Maxime Ménard, President and CEO, Fiera Canada and Global Private Wealth. "iAS continues to distinguish itself as a platform that values high-conviction, research-driven investment solutions. We're pleased to contribute one of our flagship strategies to support that vision."

"We identify, and align with, investment managers who are among the very best at what they do to deliver unique answers for advisors and their clients," said Jon Kilfoyle, President of Independent Advisor Solutions. "We are the first to provide access to Fiera's flagship Canadian equity strategy in a dedicated structure for the wealth channel and we believe it will continue to be a strong performing standalone investment, as well as an ideal complement to our existing solutions for portfolio construction purposes."

This partnership reflects Fiera Capital's ongoing commitment to expanding access to institutional-quality strategies through leading independent wealth channels.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital is a leading independent asset management firm with a growing global presence. The Company delivers customized and multi-asset solutions across public and private market asset classes to institutional, financial intermediary and private wealth clients across North America, Europe and key markets in Asia and the Middle East. Fiera Capital's depth of expertise, diversified investment platform and commitment to delivering outstanding service are core to our mission of being at the forefront of investment management science to create sustainable wealth for clients. Fiera Capital trades under the ticker FSZ on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Headquartered in Montreal, Fiera Capital, with its affiliates in various jurisdictions, has offices in over a dozen cities around the world, including New York (U.S.), London (UK), Hong Kong (SAR) and Abu Dhabi (ADGM).

Additional information about Fiera Capital, including the Company's Annual Information Form, is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Disclosure

The information presented is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be, and should not be construed as, an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any investment product. The information presented in this document, in whole or in part, is not investment, tax, legal or other advice, nor does it consider the investment objectives or financial circumstances of any investor.

This document may contain "forward-looking statements" which reflect the current expectations of Fiera Capital and/or its Affiliates. These statements reflect current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions with respect to future events and are based on information currently available. Although based upon what Fiera Capital and its affiliates believe to be reasonable assumptions, there is no guarantee that actual results, performance, or achievements will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. There is no obligation for Fiera Capital and/or its Affiliates to update or to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Independent Advisor Solutions Inc.

Founded in 2024, Independent Advisor Solutions Inc. offers a suite of unique solutions for advisors, including sub-advisory oversight of multi-asset model portfolios (MiMODEL), exclusive investment funds leveraging strategic collaborations with global titans and specialist managers (MiBLOX), and bespoke advisor-managed strategies (MiFUND). Independent Advisor Solutions Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wellington-Altus Financial Inc. and is registered as an investment fund manager and portfolio manager in Manitoba, Ontario, Newfoundland & Labrador, Québec, and British Columbia.

About Wellington-Altus Financial Inc.

Founded in 2017, Wellington-Altus Financial Inc. is the parent company of Wellington-Altus Private Counsel Inc., Wellington-Altus USA Inc., Wellington-Altus Insurance Inc., Wellington-Altus Group Solutions Inc., Independent Advisor Solutions Inc., and Wellington-Altus Private Wealth Inc.—the top-rated* investment dealer in Canada and one of the country's Best Managed Companies. With over $35 billion in assets under administration and offices nationwide, Wellington-Altus partners with successful, entrepreneurial advisors and portfolio managers and their high-net-worth clients.

*Investment Executive 2024 Brokerage Report Card.

Media inquiries: Yasmine Sardouk, Vice President, Corporate Communications, [email protected], +1 514-299-1669