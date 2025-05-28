Final short form prospectus is accessible on SEDAR+

MONTREAL, May 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Fiera Capital Corporation ("Fiera Capital" or the "Company") (TSX: FSZ) announced today that, in connection with its previously announced bought deal public offering, it has filed a final short form prospectus dated May 28, 2025 (the "Final Prospectus") with the securities regulatory authorities in all of the provinces of Canada and has obtained a receipt therefor.

The Final Prospectus qualifies the distribution of $70 million aggregate principal amount of 7.75% senior subordinated unsecured debentures due June 30, 2030 (the "Debentures") at a price of $1,000 per Debenture and up to an additional $10.5 million aggregate principal amount of Debentures issuable upon the exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option, the particulars of which are described in the Final Prospectus (the "Offering"). The Offering is expected to close on or about June 3, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

Access to the Final Prospectus and any amendment thereto is provided in accordance with securities legislation relating to procedures for providing access to a prospectus and any amendment. The Final Prospectus is accessible on the System for Electronic Data Analysis and Retrieval + ("SEDAR+") at www.sedarplus.ca. An electronic or paper copy of the Final Prospectus and any amendment may be obtained, without charge, from Scotiabank, at 40 Temperance St, 6th Floor, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 0B4, Attention: Equity Capital Markets, by telephone at (416)-863-7704 or by email at [email protected], by providing the contact with an email address or address, as applicable. Prospective investors should read the Final Prospectus in its entirety before making an investment decision.

The securities to be offered have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of such Act. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain certain forward-looking statements relating to future events or, future performance reflecting management's expectations or beliefs regarding future events, including, without limitation, business and economic conditions, outlook and trends, Fiera Capital's growth, results of operations, performance, business prospects and opportunities, objectives, plans and strategic priorities, new initiatives, such as those related to sustainability and other statements that do not refer to historical facts. In particular, this press release includes forward-looking statements relating to the proposed timing of completion of the Offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds of the Offering. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. These forward-looking statements may typically be identified by words and expressions such as "assumption, "continue", "estimate", "forecast", "goal", "guidance", "likely", "plan", "objective", "outlook", "potential", "foresee", "project", "strategy", "target", and other similar words or expressions or future or conditional verbs (including in their negative form), such as "aim", "anticipate", "believe", "could", "expect", "foresee", "intend", "may", "plan", "predict", "seek", "should", "strive" and "would".

Forward-looking statements, by their very nature, are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties and are based on several assumptions, which make it possible for actual results or events to differ materially from management's expectations and that predictions, forecasts, projections, expectations, conclusions or statements will not prove to be accurate. As a result, Fiera Capital does not guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, the failure or delay in satisfying any of the conditions to the completion of the Offering. Additional factors include, but are not limited to, market and general economic conditions, the nature of the financial services industry, and the risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in Fiera Capital's interim condensed and annual consolidated financial statements and its latest Annual Information Form filed on www.sedarplus.ca. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this document, and Fiera Capital assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

About Fiera Capital Corporation

Fiera Capital is a leading independent asset management firm with a growing global presence. The Company delivers customized and multi-asset solutions across public and private market asset classes to institutional, financial intermediary and private wealth clients across North America, Europe and key markets in Asia and the Middle East. Fiera Capital's depth of expertise, diversified investment platform and commitment to delivering outstanding service are core to our mission of being at the forefront of investment management science to create sustainable wealth for clients. Fiera Capital trades under the ticker FSZ on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Headquartered in Montreal, Fiera Capital, with its affiliates in various jurisdictions, has offices in over a dozen cities around the world, including New York (U.S.), London (UK), Hong Kong (SAR) and Abu Dhabi (ADGM).

Each affiliated entity (each an "Affiliate") of Fiera Capital only provides investment advisory or investment management services or offers investment funds in the jurisdictions where the Affiliate is authorized to provide services pursuant to the relevant registrations, an exemption from such registrations and/or the relevant product is registered or exempt from registration.

Fiera Capital does not provide investment advice to U.S. clients or offer investment advisory services in the U.S. In the U.S., asset management services are provided by Fiera Capital's Affiliates who are investment advisers that are registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or exempt from registration. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training. For details on the particular registration of, or exemptions therefrom relied upon by, any Fiera Capital entity, please consult https://www.fieracapital.com/en/registrations-and-exemptions.

Additional information about Fiera Capital, including its Annual Information Form, is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

