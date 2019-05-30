Fiera Capital Corporation announces the election of directors

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

MONTREAL, May 30, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Fiera Capital Corporation ("Fiera Capital" or the "Company"), a leading independent asset management firm, announces that all nominees listed in the management information circular dated April 15, 2019 were elected as directors of the Company at the annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on May 30, 2019 (the "Meeting").

Three (3) of the Class A directors proposed for election at the Meeting were elected on a vote by show of hands. The fourth, Mr. Jean Raby, was elected on a vote by ballot. Each of the nominees was elected by a majority of the votes cast by the holders of Class A Subordinate Voting Shares of the Corporation eligible to vote thereupon and present or represented by proxy, as applicable, at the Meeting. The results below indicate the proxies received by management for the election of the three (3) Class A directors elected by way of a vote by show of hands, and the votes cast by ballot with respect to the election of Mr. Raby:

Class A Directors Votes For Votes Withheld # % # % Geoff Beattie 40,924,122 94.80 2,243,827 5.20 Gary Collins 42,088,603 97.50 1,079,346 2.50 Jean Raby 26,541,064 100 0 0 David R. Shaw 42,010,769 97.32 1,157,180 2.68

Each of the eight (8) Class B directors proposed for election at the Meeting was elected by the sole holder of Class B Special Voting Shares, Fiera Capital L.P., on a vote by ballot. The votes for the election of the Class B directors were as follows:

Class B Directors Votes For Votes Withheld # % # % Réal Bellemare 19,412,401 100 0 0 Jean-Guy Desjardins 19,412,401 100 0 0 Nitin N. Kumbhani 19,412,401 100 0 0 Raymond Laurin 19,412,401 100 0 0 Jean C. Monty 19 412 401 100 0 0 Todd M. Morgan 19 412 401 100 0 0 Lise Pistono 19 412 401 100 0 0 Norman M. Steinberg 19 412 401 100 0 0

About Fiera Capital Corporation

Fiera Capital is a leading independent asset management firm with approximately C$144.9 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2019. The Company provides institutional, retail and private wealth clients with access to full-service integrated money management solutions across traditional and alternative asset classes. Clients and their portfolios derive benefit from Fiera Capital's depth of expertise, diversified offerings and outstanding service. Fiera Capital trades under the ticker FSZ on the Toronto Stock Exchange. www.fieracapital.com

In the U.S., asset management services are provided by the Company's U.S. affiliates who are investment advisers that are registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

Additional information about Fiera Capital Corporation, including the Company's annual information form, is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

