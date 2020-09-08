Fiera Capital celebrates 10 years as a public company, opens the market

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

MONTREAL, Sept. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - Fiera Capital Corporation (TSX: FSZ) ("Fiera Capital" or the "Company"), a leading independent asset management firm, today celebrated its 10 years as a publicly listed company on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX" or the "Exchange") by ringing the Exchange's opening bell.

"I am pleased that we could gather virtually today to celebrate the 10 years of Fiera Capital as a public company, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange," said Jean–Guy Desjardins, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer. "If the pandemic has proven anything, it is the resilience of Fiera Capital in times of crisis. At the root of this resilience is our wide range of investment solutions across all asset classes, backed by asset managers focused on investment excellence, and our increasing geographic diversification. This resilience was achieved by design, as a result of intentional efforts to fortify the company.

He added, "Since going public, 10 years ago, we went from being a Canadian asset manager to a global investment firm with offices in 10 international cities, including New York, London and Hong Kong. We created a world class global equity capability and significantly added to our private alternative investment strategy offering with the addition of real estate, infrastructure, agriculture, private equity and private debt strategies. We also grew our private wealth business and developed many sub-advisory relationships and enhanced the scalability of our operations and strengthened our technology platform. I am truly proud of what we have accomplished together and want to express my gratitude to the employees of Fiera Capital for their hard work and commitment, not only over the course of these challenging past few months, but over the years as well. We are a people business, and our employees are our greatest asset."

About Fiera Capital Corporation

Fiera Capital is a leading independent global asset management firm with approximately C$171.0 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2020. The Company provides institutional, private wealth and retail clients with access to full-service integrated money management solutions across traditional and alternative asset classes. Fiera Capital's depth of expertise, diversified investment platform and commitment to delivering outstanding service are core to our mission of being at the forefront of investment management science to create sustainable wealth for clients. Fiera Capital trades under the ticker FSZ on the Toronto Stock Exchange. www.fieracapital.com

Headquartered in Montreal, Fiera Capital, with its affiliates in various jurisdictions, has offices in over a dozen cities around the world, including New York (U.S.), London (UK), and Hong Kong (SAR).

