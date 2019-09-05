Fiera Capital Appoints Michael Quigley as Head of Institutional Markets in Canada

"Michael brings a deep understanding of the institutional business environment and extensive knowledge of both traditional and alternative asset classes, and we are thrilled he has joined Fiera Capital to lead the evolution of the Institutional Markets team," said Jean-Philippe Lemay, President and Chief Operating Officer, Canadian Division, Fiera Capital. "He is a proven institutional leader who has achieved great success with asset management firms of varying sizes in both Canada and the United States."

Michael brings more than 30 years of investment management industry experience to the Firm. Before joining Fiera Capital, he led the institutional business development team across Canada for Philips, Hager & North. Prior to that, Michael was Vice Chairman and Senior Vice President, Distribution for Natcan Investment Management. In these roles, Michael established a strong network across pension plans, foundations, endowments and investment consultants across Canada and the United States.

"I am excited to be leading an established team that is focused on excelling in client service, with a collaborative approach to growing the business in Canada," said Michael Quigley. "I look forward to working closely with the Institutional Markets team to enhance investment strategy knowledge and deepen our partnerships with leading institutional investors across Canada while driving Fiera Capital's business objectives in this very important segment."

About Fiera Capital Corporation

Fiera Capital is a leading independent asset management firm with approximately C$149.5 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2019. The firm provides institutional, retail and private wealth clients with access to full-service integrated money management solutions across traditional and alternative asset classes. Clients and their portfolios derive benefit from Fiera Capital's depth of expertise, diversified offerings and outstanding service. Fiera Capital trades under the ticker FSZ on the Toronto Stock Exchange. www.fieracapital.com

In the U.S., asset management services are provided by the firm's U.S. affiliates who are investment advisers that are registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

Additional information about Fiera Capital Corporation, including the firm's annual information form, is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information: Mariem Elsayed, Director, Investor Relations and Public Affairs, Fiera Capital Corporation, 514-954-6619, melsayed@fieracapital.com

