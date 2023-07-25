MONTREAL and LONDON, July 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Fiera Capital Corporation (TSX: FSZ) ("Fiera Capital" or the "Company"), a leading independent asset management firm, today announced the appointment of Mandy Adamou as Managing Director, Head of Consultant Relations, EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) & Asia, effective July 17, 2023. This new role aims to enable Fiera Capital to further expand its presence in EMEA and continue building and developing strong relationships with a global network of consultants. Ms. Adamou will partner with Frederick McNeill, Vice President, Institutional Markets, and they will leverage their combined market knowledge and expertise to optimize our consultant activities and ensure the best outcomes for our clients across the globe. To this end, she will chair Fiera Capital's Global Consultant Committee and collaborate extensively with internal executive stakeholders. Ms. Amadou will report to Klaus Schuster, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, EMEA.

Mandy Adamou (CNW Group/Fiera Capital Corporation)

"With a demonstrated history of driving business growth by fostering successful consultant relationships, Mandy is an ideal fit for the Company as we seek to expand Fiera Capital's footprint in the strategic EMEA and Asian regions, building on the excellent progress that Fred has already made in this space to date," said Klaus Schuster. "Given our focus on re-establishing the Company's regionalised distribution model, I expect that Mandy's extensive experience in EMEA and credibility among both local and global consultants will make her an invaluable asset to our team."

"I am delighted to be joining Fiera Capital and to help bring its next-stage strategy and vision to life," said Mandy Adamou. "Fiera Capital's entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to excellent client service are values that have driven my own career to date, and I look forward to collaborating with a talented global team to achieve the Company's ambitious goals."

Ms. Adamou brings over 25 years of experience in consultant relations for global financial institutions to Fiera Capital. Over the course of her distinguished career, she has successfully launched several solutions and overseen consultant activities across multiple global regions, including EMEA, Asia and the U.S., building trust and strategic relationships with partners around the world. In her most recent role, Ms. Amadou acted as Managing Director, Global Head of Consultant Relations (EMEA) at a private, global asset manager in London, England.

