Fiera Capital Appoints Gabriel Castiglio as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary

" Gabriel is a seasoned lawyer, most notably known for advising public corporations on their regulatory obligations and for his work on mergers and acquisitions, which will be a significant asset to Fiera Capital ," said Vincent Duhamel, Global President and Chief Operating Officer, Fiera Capital.

He most recently served as Partner at Fasken, where Fiera Capital was a key client. He is recognized in corporate finance and securities law and mergers and acquisitions by the Canadian Lexpert Directory, the International Financial Law Review, and The Best Lawyers® in Canada.

"I am pleased to be joining a team of experienced professionals with a deep expertise in the asset management industry," said Gabriel Castiglio. "Fiera Capital has built a world-class legal, corporate and compliance team and I am excited to be able to build on this momentum."

The appointment came into effect December 2, 2019.

About Fiera Capital Corporation

Fiera Capital is a leading independent asset management firm with approximately C$164.7 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2019. The firm provides institutional, retail and private wealth clients with access to full-service integrated money management solutions across traditional and alternative asset classes. Clients and their portfolios derive benefit from Fiera Capital's depth of expertise, diversified offerings and outstanding service. Fiera Capital trades under the ticker FSZ on the Toronto Stock Exchange. www.fieracapital.com

In the U.S., asset management services are provided by the firm's U.S. affiliates who are investment advisers that are registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

Additional information about Fiera Capital Corporation, including the firm's annual information form, is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

SOURCE Fiera Capital Corporation

For further information: Mariem Elsayed, Director, Investor Relations and Public Affairs, Fiera Capital Corporation, +1 514 954-6619, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.fieracapital.com

