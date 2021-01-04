MONTREAL, Jan. 4, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Fiera Capital Corporation (TSX: FSZ) ("Fiera Capital" or the "Company"), a leading independent asset management firm, today announced that it has entered into an agreement to sell Bel Air Investment Advisors ("Bel Air"), its ultra high net worth private wealth platform, to Hightower Advisors ("Hightower"), one of the largest registered investment advisors in the United States.

Concurrently, the Company also announced the completion of the sale of Wilkinson Global Asset Management ("WGAM"), its New York-based private wealth investment manager, to Wilkinson Global Capital Partners LLC, pursuant to the call option entered into on December 1, 2018.

"After thorough strategic review of our private wealth operations in the U.S. and in light of the evolution of our private wealth business model, we elected to divest Bel Air and WGAM, two high quality businesses," said Jean-Guy Desjardins, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer. "These transactions are also a testament to our commitment to create value for our shareholders through disciplined capital allocation, which remains a key strategic priority for us."

"Our competitive advantage in the private wealth space is predicated on our fully discretionary model and on providing clients unique and differentiated investment offerings through tailored and holistic portfolio solutions," said Jean–Philippe Lemay, Global President and Chief Operating Officer. "The transactions announced today allow us to better align our remaining regional platforms for private wealth management and transition them to a globally integrated model."

The aggregate selling price for both transactions is approximately C$81 million, excluding transaction costs, and is subject to a final working capital adjustment. For the last twelve-month period ended September 30, 2020, Bel Air and WGAM generated combined revenues of C$74.3 million and incurred total expenses, excluding depreciation and amortization, restructuring, integration and other costs and share-based compensation, of C$62.3 million.

As at September 30, 2020, Bel Air and WGAM assets under management were approximately C$14.4 billion, of which approximately C$2.1 billion will remain sub-advised by Fiera Capital.

The Company will receive the proceeds related to the sale of Bel Air upon closing, which is expected to occur in the first quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

With regards to WGAM, the Company has entered into a multi-year financing agreement and as such, proceeds from this sale will be received over time.

RBC Capital Markets and Stifel GMP served as financial advisors to Fiera Capital in the Bel Air transaction.

Analysts and investors, Mariem Elsayed, Director, Investor Relations, Fiera Capital Corporation, 514 954-6619, [email protected]; Media inquiries, Marion Hourdel, Coordinator, Corporate Communications, Fiera Capital Corporation, 514 954-3329, [email protected]

