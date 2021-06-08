OTTAWA, ON, June 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Field Effect, a global cyber security company specializing in intelligence-grade protection for small and medium organizations, and PG Solutions, a leading information technology company providing state-of-the-art software solutions for smart cities across Quebec, today announced their partnership to deliver comprehensive monitoring, detection, and response services to Quebec municipalities.

The shift to remote work during the COVID-19 pandemic coupled with many cities' ongoing digital transformation have significantly increased vulnerabilities and attackable points for municipalities. Given the nature of the personal and confidential information they deal with, municipalities are attractive targets for ransomware actors.

"Municipalities are at the forefront of innovation, but like many other organizations, cyber security can often be an after-thought in their digital transformation," says Andrew Milne, Chief Revenue Officer at Field Effect. "PG Solutions recognizes this gap, and the security challenges their clients are facing. Together we will provide advanced protection to municipalities across Quebec in the face of this ever-evolving threat landscape."

Covalence is a plug-and-play managed detection and response (MDR) solution that provides advanced monitoring and protection across an organization's entire IT infrastructure, including networks, devices, and cloud-based applications. By partnering with Field Effect, PG Solutions customers benefit from a cost-effective, easy-to-manage, intelligence-grade security solution.

"Over the years, we've seen a number of our customers become victims of cyber attacks and we've seen firsthand the impact this has had on the whole ecosystem." says Daniel Rondy, Executive Vice-President at PG Solutions. "In partnering with Field Effect, we are able to offer our customers a holistic security solution that not only provides comprehensive protection, but helps alleviate the budgetary and skill challenges that many face when it comes to cyber security."

The partnership between PG Solutions and Field Effect will help to address the increasing number of Quebec municipalities who have fallen victim to cyber attacks since 2019.

About Field Effect Software, Inc.

Field Effect believes organizations of all sizes deserve powerful cyber security solutions to protect them. The company's threat detection, monitoring, training and compliance products and services are the results of years of research and development by the brightest talents in the cyber security industry. For more information, visit https://www.fieldeffect.com.

About PG Solutions

PG Solutions is a leading information technology company for smart cities in Quebec. We provide municipal, government agencies, and private companies state of the art software solutions. PG Solutions has more than 1,000 clients in Canada and the United States. PG Solutions is a subsidiary of Harris Computer Systems. For more information, contact David Champmartin, Director of Municipal Business Development at PG Solutions, or visit us at https://www.pgsolutions.com/. Connect with PG Solutions by email at [email protected]

