Field Effect Grows MSP Bookings by 85% in 2024

Strategic Innovations in MDR Pay Off Big for Canadian Cybersecurity Company

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Field Effect, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, is proud to announce an impressive 85% increase in Managed Service Provider (MSP) bookings in 2024. This boost in business is largely attributed to recent strategic innovations in its Managed Detection and Response (MDR) offering.

Firstly, in fall 2024, Field Effect introduced MDR Core, in complement to its flagship MDR Complete solution. MDR Core provides essential cloud monitoring and endpoint detection and response capabilities for businesses with less IT complexity. In contrast, MDR Complete offers comprehensive risk management and protection across endpoints, networks, and cloud services, ideal for larger businesses or ones with more complex needs.

"These recent innovations reflect Field Effect's dedication to providing MSPs with versatile and effective cybersecurity solutions that are priced-right, easy to manage, all from one intuitive dashboard," said Matt Holland, CEO and Founder of Field Effect. "By expanding our MDR offerings and enhancing risk management capabilities, we've empowered our partners to deliver exceptional security services tailored to each client's unique needs. We love our partners and it's clear our partners love Field Effect MDR."

Field Effect doubled down on its commitment to proactively reducing risk for MSPs and their clients by launching the Field Effect Risk Score and Dark Web Monitoring features. The Risk Score provides continuous assessment of an organization's security posture, identifying vulnerabilities and offering actionable insights to mitigate potential threats. The Dark Web Monitoring service scans over 1,000 dark web sources with daily or monthly options, detecting exposed credentials, financial information, and personally identifiable data. These tools enable MSPs to address risks promptly, reducing the likelihood of successful cyberattacks.

Finally, in 2024 Field Effect illustrated the power of its proprietary endpoint agent and its ability to stop attacks at the earliest stages. The company participated in the MITRE Engenuity ATT&CK® Evaluations for Managed Services (round 2), and their results demonstrated a mean time to detect threats of just 11 minutes—a score that was second only to CrowdStrike and was four to six times faster than the likes of SentinelOne, Trend Micro, and Sophos. This rapid detection capability ensures that potential security incidents are identified and addressed swiftly, minimizing impact on client operations.

"One of our biggest differentiators at Field Effect is that we listen to our partners. Many of the pivots we made this year were in direct response to partner feedback on how we can better meet their needs, make their lives easier and their businesses more successful. The launch of MDR Core and risk management enhancements are a direct reflection of this feedback loop," said Holland.

The significant growth in the MSP market underscores the broad recognition of Field Effect's innovative approach to cybersecurity. As cyber threats continue to evolve, Field Effect remains steadfast in its mission to equip MSPs with the tools and support necessary to protect businesses of all sizes around the world.

About Field Effect

Every business deserves powerful protection from cyber threats.

Field Effect's cybersecurity solutions were purpose-built to prevent, detect and respond to threats for clients of all sizes. We take on the complexity behind the scenes and deliver a solution that's sophisticated where it matters, and simple everywhere else. Consolidate your tech and eliminate the noise while empowering users of all technical backgrounds to confidently navigate cybersecurity and avoid disruptions. Complexity out, clarity in.

