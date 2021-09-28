"By offering an investment strategy designed to provide investors targeted exposure to disruptive companies, we are meeting this demand by offering advisors and investors with new, innovative products."

Fidelity DisruptionTM Funds, which include Fidelity DisruptorsTM Class and Fidelity DisruptiveTM Automation Class, are designed to generate long-term capital appreciation by investing in disruptive companies that have the potential to reshape our world.

Fidelity DisruptorsTM Class aims to achieve long-term capital appreciation. It invests primarily in equity securities of companies located anywhere in the world that have the potential to be disruptive. It seeks to identify companies with innovative business models that could transform industries, challenge incumbents and create new opportunities. Fidelity DisruptorsTM Class brings together five disruptive themes – automation, communications, finance, medicine and technology – in a single fund.

Fidelity DisruptiveTM Automation Class aims to achieve long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity securities of companies located anywhere in the world that have the potential to be disruptive in their industries. It seeks to identify companies leading the way in automation, from industrial robotics to artificial intelligence, autonomous driving, and more.



The Funds use a team-based approach designed to capitalize on Fidelity's research edge and expertise. The portfolio managers work across research teams to source ideas. Analysts then identify companies that are consistent with disruptive themes and assign ratings based on fundamentals and alignment with the themes.

Each Fund's portfolio is constructed using a systematic process to help mitigate risk and optimize portfolio exposures based on ratings and risk characteristics. Both Funds use quantitative techniques in the construction of their portfolios.

These new funds are designed to provide specific benefits for investors including:

Capitalize on global trends: Provides the opportunity to invest in companies that are reshaping our world. Innovation is constant and disruptive companies present new opportunities to invest in across all sectors. Leverages Fidelity's active management expertise and our research team's global reach to uncover investment opportunities in these companies.

Strategies to match interests and financial goals: Offers the opportunity for long-term capital appreciation, and the potential for added diversification to your portfolio through targeted exposure to trends and themes.

Exposure to an innovative way to invest: Provides exposure to long-term trends and strategies. Leverages the strength and capabilities of Fidelity's research teams and uses a systematic portfolio construction approach that aims to deliver repeatable results and mitigate risk.

The portfolio management team is composed of 8 portfolio managers with extensive industry experience. Michael Kim, portfolio manager and quantitative analyst, manages Fidelity DisruptionTM Funds alongside the global equity managing directors of research, who are all responsible for overseeing the research used as an input for the strategy.

Michael Kim, Portfolio Manager and Quantitative Analyst

Christopher Lee, Portfolio Manager and Managing Director of Research

Camille Carlstrom, Portfolio Manager and Managing Director of Research

Charles Hebard, Portfolio Manager and Managing Director of Research

William Shanley, Portfolio Manager and Managing Director of Research

Tim Codrington, Portfolio Manager and Managing Director of Research

Fahim Razzaque, Portfolio Manager and Managing Director of Research

Niamh Brodie-Machura, Portfolio Manager and Managing Director of Research

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity, our mission is to build a better future for Canadian investors and help them stay ahead. We offer investors and institutions a range of innovative and trusted investment portfolios to help them reach their financial and life goals.

As a privately-owned company, our people and world class resources are committed to doing what is right for investors and their long-term success. Our clients have entrusted us with $200 billion in assets under management (as at September 22, 2021) and they include individuals, financial advisors, pension plans, endowments, foundations and more.

We are proud to provide investors a full range of investment solutions through mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, including domestic, international and global equity, income-oriented strategies, asset allocation solutions, managed portfolios, sustainable investing and our high net worth program. Fidelity Funds are available through a number of advice-based distribution channels including financial planners, investment dealers, banks, and insurance companies.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may be associated with investments in mutual funds and ETFs. Please read the mutual fund's or ETF's prospectus, which contains detailed investment information, before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed. Their values change frequently, and investors may experience a gain or a loss. Past performance may not be repeated.

