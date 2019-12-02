Fidelity Investments Canada ULC's sub-advisors are signatories of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment

TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2019 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC (Fidelity) is pleased to announce that its asset management sub-advisors are signatories of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) including, most recently, Fidelity (Canada) Asset Management ULC.

The PRI, which has over 2,700 signatories collectively representing about US$90 trillion in assets under management, is recognized as the leading global network for investors who are committed to integrating environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) considerations into their investment practices and ownership policies.

"Our clients place their trust in us and we take their trust very seriously at Fidelity. Throughout Fidelity's long history as an investment manager, we have always been active in engaging companies and stakeholders and anticipating various headwinds in the pursuit of long-term, sustainable performance for our clients. Adoption of the PRI by our sub-advisors is a positive next step forward for our investment teams, clients and employees," Kelly Creelman, Senior Vice President, Fidelity Investments Canada ULC.

Leveraging Fidelity's vast global network of investment professionals and dedicated ESG specialists, ESG issues may be evaluated and addressed by our sub-advisors through a number of methods, including:

Integrated ESG analysis

Proprietary sustainability ratings

Third-party ESG research

Proxy voting policies

Corporate engagement

Regular portfolio reviews

PRI CEO Fiona Reynolds said: "We are very pleased to welcome Fidelity (Canada) Asset Management as a signatory to the PRI. In joining PRI, the organisation recognises the importance of ESG factors in investment strategy and practice. We look forward to working with the team."

Fidelity is also an Associate Member of the Responsible Investment Association (RIA), a non-profit organization committed to advancing the use of ESG criteria in Canada's investment industry. RIA research shows that almost 3 in 4 (72%) Canadian investors are interested in sustainable investing2.

In June 2019, Fidelity launched its first suite of sustainable investment funds for Canadian investors, Fidelity Sustainable World ETF, Fidelity Sustainable World ETF Fund and Fidelity Women's Leadership Fund. Please visit www.fidelity.ca for more information.

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity, our mission is to build a better future for Canadian investors and help them stay ahead. We offer investors and institutions a range of innovative and trusted investment portfolios to help them reach their financial and life goals.

As a privately-owned company, our people and world class resources are committed to doing what is right for investors and their long-term success. Our clients have entrusted us with $138 billion in assets under management (as at October 31, 2019) and they include individuals, financial advisors, pension plans, endowments, foundations and more.

We are proud to provide investors a full range of domestic, international and global equity and income-oriented mutual funds, Factor ETFs, asset allocation strategies, managed portfolios, sustainable investing products and a high net worth program. Fidelity Funds are available through a number of advice-based distribution channels including financial planners, investment dealers, banks, and insurance companies.

Read a fund's prospectus before investing. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may be associated with investments in mutual funds and ETFs. Please read the mutual fund or ETF's prospectus, which contains detailed investment information, before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed. Their values change frequently. Past performance may not be repeated.

