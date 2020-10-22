TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC ("Fidelity"), one of Canada's top investment management firms, today announced that it will not proceed with the proposed termination of Fidelity American Disciplined Equity Currency Neutral Class and the shareholder meeting to approve such termination has been cancelled. This decision supports our commitment to maintain a robust, healthy and tax efficient capital structure for investors over time. Fidelity American Disciplined Equity Currency Neutral Class will reopen for investor purchases on or around November 6, 2020. Fidelity will proceed with the remaining announced mergers and terminations, subject to securityholder approval.

