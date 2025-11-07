TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Effective January 9, 2026, the risk ratings of certain funds will be updated according to the table below. These funds' investment objectives and strategies remain unchanged. The changes are consistent with regulatory requirements and the Canadian Securities Administrators' (CSA) risk classification methodology.

Fund Current risk

rating Risk

rating effective Jan. 9, 2026 Fidelity Insights Currency Neutral Multi-Asset Base FundTM Medium Medium to High Fidelity Insights Currency Neutral ClassTM Medium Medium to High Fidelity Global Innovators® Class* Medium-to-High High Fidelity Global Innovators® Investment Trust* Medium-to-High High

*As previously announced on October 3, 2025.

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity Investments Canada, our mission is to build a better future for our clients. Our diversified business serves financial advisors, wealth management firms, employers, institutions and individuals. As the marketplace evolves, we are constantly innovating and offering our clients choice of investment and wealth management products, services and technological solutions all backed by the global strength and scale of Fidelity. With assets under management of $341 billion (as at October 31, 2025), Fidelity Investments Canada is privately held and committed to helping our diverse clients meet their goals over the long term. Fidelity funds are available through financial advisors and online trading platforms.

Find us on social media @FidelityCanada

www.fidelity.ca

Listen to FidelityConnects on Apple or Spotify

SOURCE Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

For more information, please contact: Chris Pepper, Vice-President, Corporate Affairs, Fidelity Investments Canada ULC, M: (416) 795-7762, E: [email protected]