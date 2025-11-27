TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC ("Fidelity") announced today a portfolio manager change on Fidelity American Equity Fund (the "Fund"), the underlying fund to Fidelity American Equity Class and Fidelity American Equity Currency Neutral Class, effective January 5, 2026.

Portfolio manager Darren Lekkerkerker will assume management of the Fund from portfolio manager Steve MacMillan. Steve will continue to manage Fidelity Small Cap America Fund and act as Director of Research, mentoring equity research analysts and building out Fidelity's world-class research capabilities in Toronto.

Darren Lekkerkerker joined Fidelity in 2004 and brings deep experience in managing equity strategies over many years. He currently manages Fidelity North American Equity Class as well as a number of other strategies, including Fidelity Global Natural Resources Fund and the equity components of Fidelity Canadian Balanced Fund and Fidelity Canadian Asset Allocation Fund.

The investment objectives and strategies of the Fund remain the same. Darren follows an ownership mindset, focused on companies with strong management teams, high returns on capital, strong long-term growth potential and durable business models.

Commensurate with this transition, there will be changes to the holdings of the Fund in 2026. Subject to market conditions, this may result in potentially meaningful capital gains distributions to investors in Fidelity American Equity Fund at year end of 2026. The capital gains distributions of Fidelity American Equity Class and Fidelity American Equity Currency Neutral Class will be deferred by a year and may change subject to market conditions.

