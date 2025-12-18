TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC ("Fidelity") today announced the estimated 2025 annual reinvested capital gains distributions for Fidelity ETFs ("Fidelity ETFs") and ETF Series units of Fidelity mutual funds ("Fidelity Funds"). Please note that these are estimated amounts only as of December 18, 2025 and could change if the Fidelity ETFs and Fidelity Funds experience subscriptions or redemptions prior to the ex-dividend date or may change for other unforeseen reasons.

These estimates are for the annual capital gains distributions only, which will be reinvested, and the resulting units immediately consolidated, so that the number of units held by each investor will not change. These estimates do not include estimates of ongoing periodic cash distribution amounts, which are reported separately.

We expect to announce the annual reinvested distribution amounts on or about December 29, 2025. The ex-dividend date and the record date for the 2025 annual distributions will be December 29, 2025, and those distributions will be payable on December 31, 2025.

The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2025, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to the brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2026.

Fidelity ETF Name Ticker

Symbol Net asset

value (NAV)

per unit as of

December 15,

2025 ($) CUSIP ISIN Estimated

annual capital

gain per unit

as of

December 15,

2025 ($) Estimated

annual capital

gain per unit as

a % of NAV at

December 15,

2025 Fidelity Canadian High Dividend ETF FCCD 35.67210 31608M102 CA31608M1023 - - Fidelity U.S. High Dividend ETF FCUD/ FCUD.U 39.29070 31645M107 CA31645M1077 2.49070 6.33916 % Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Currency Neutral ETF FCUH 33.75590 315740100 CA3157401009 1.90695 5.64923 % Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates ETF FCRR/ FCRR.U 50.39590 31644M108 CA31644M1086 2.93318 5.82028 % Fidelity International High Dividend ETF FCID 33.07500 31623D103 CA31623D1033 - - Fidelity Systematic Canadian Bond Index ETF FCCB 22.51740 31644F103 CA31644F1036 - - Fidelity Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond ETF FCSB 25.74300 31608N100 CA31608N1006 - - Fidelity Global Core Plus Bond ETF FCGB/ FCGB.U 21.61740 31623G106 CA31623G1063 - - Fidelity Canadian Monthly High Income ETF FCMI 14.57090 31609T106 CA31609T1066 - - Fidelity Global Monthly High Income ETF FCGI 15.30480 31623K107 CA31623K1075 0.49091 3.20756 % Fidelity Global Investment Grade Bond ETF FCIG/ FCIG.U 21.33880 31624P105 CA31624P1053 - - Fidelity Equity Premium Yield ETF FEPY/ FEPY.U 27.81050 31613F100 CA31613F1009 - - Fidelity Core U.S. Bond ETF FCUB/ FCUB.U 25.43870 315945105 CA3159451051 0.02701 0.10618 % Fidelity All-in-One Fixed Income ETF FFIX 10.0060 31581F108 CA31581F1080 0.00075 0.00750 % Fidelity Canadian Low Volatility ETF FCCL 42.21280 31608H103 CA31608H1038 0.75001 1.77674 % Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility ETF FCUL/ FCUL.U 52.54770 31647B109 CA31647B1094 0.67710 1.28854 % Fidelity Canadian High Quality ETF FCCQ 48.62680 31610C100 CA31610C1005 0.43775 0.90022 % Fidelity U.S. High Quality ETF FCUQ/ FCUQ.U 68.46060 31647C107 CA31647C1077 1.22516 1.78958 % Fidelity U.S. High Quality Currency Neutral ETF FCQH 61.55630 31648J101 CA31648J1012 - - Fidelity Canadian Value ETF FCCV 20.23490 31609U103 CA31609U1030 0.14059 0.69479 % Fidelity U.S. Value ETF FCUV/ FCUV.U 23.42950 31647E103 CA31647E1034 0.89341 3.81318 % Fidelity U.S. Value Currency Neutral ETF FCVH 21.67460 31646E104 CA31646E1043 0.40822 1.88340 % Fidelity All-in-One Conservative Income ETF FCIP 10.34930 315814103 CA3158141034 0.05916 0.57163 % Fidelity International Low Volatility ETF FCIL 34.77900 31624M102 CA31624M1023 0.75600 2.17373 % Fidelity International High Quality ETF FCIQ/ FCIQ.U 44.37400 31623X109 CA31623X1096 1.20922 2.72506 % Fidelity International Value ETF FCIV 45.64000 31622Y108 CA31622Y1088 1.74055 3.81365 % Fidelity Sustainable World ETF FCSW 57.66890 31642F105 CA31642F1053 4.07367 7.06389 % Fidelity Canadian Momentum ETF FCCM 18.66020 31609W109 CA31609W1095 0.70434 3.77456 % Fidelity U.S. Momentum ETF FCMO/ FCMO.U 19.25520 31649P106 CA31649P1062 0.70834 3.67869 % Fidelity International Momentum ETF FCIM 17.42820 31623V103 CA31623V1031 0.67959 3.89937 % Fidelity All-in-One Balanced ETF FBAL 14.57370 315818104 CA3158181048 0.28859 1.98021 % Fidelity All-in-One Growth ETF FGRO 17.29380 31581P106 CA31581P1062 0.45509 2.63152 % Fidelity Advantage Bitcoin ETF® FBTC/ FBTC.U 38.94840 31580V104 CA31580V1040 0.84290 2.16415 % Fidelity All-in-One Conservative ETF FCNS 12.33660 31581E101 CA31581E1016 0.15771 1.27839 % Fidelity All-in-One Equity ETF FEQT 16.80020 31581D103 CA31581D1033 0.46469 2.76598 % Fidelity Advantage Ether ETF™ FETH/ FETH.U 53.74890 31580Y702 CA31580Y7028 - - Fidelity Global Innovators® ETF FINN/ FINN.U 22.89970 316241108 CA3162411084 1.54320 6.73895 % Fidelity All-Canadian Equity ETF FCCA 15.67230 315813105 CA3158131050 0.25133 1.60366 % Fidelity All-International Equity ETF FCIN 14.03740 31581R102 CA31581R1029 0.43507 3.09936 % Fidelity All-American Equity ETF FCAM 14.51640 315812107 CA3158121077 0.30660 2.11209 %

Fidelity Fund Name Ticker

Symbol Net asset

value (NAV)

per unit as of

December 15,

2025 ($) CUSIP ISIN Estimated

annual capital

gain per unit

as of

December 15,

2025 ($) Estimated

annual capital

gain per unit as

a % of NAV at

December 15,

2025 Fidelity Canadian Large Cap Fund (ETF Series) FCLC 13.60510 31606J788 CA31606J7886 1.28814 9.46807 % Fidelity Global Small Cap Opportunities Fund (ETF Series) FCGS/ FCGS.U 15.66790 31624Q822 CA31624Q8222 0.55249 3.52625 % Fidelity Greater Canada Fund (ETF Series) FCGC 13.80370 31620X730 CA31620X7302 1.27002 9.20058 % Fidelity Canadian Long/Short Alternative Fund (ETF Series) FCLS 13.72170 31610F822 CA31610F8221 - - Fidelity Long/Short Alternative Fund (ETF Series) FLSA/ FLSA.U 12.58240 31624U823 CA31624U8234 - - Fidelity Global Value Long/Short Fund (ETF Series) FGLS 8.61260 31623A828 CA31623A8288 - - Fidelity Market Neutral Alternative Fund (ETF Series) FMNA 10.33170 31623B701 CA31623B7016 - - Fidelity Global Equity+ Fund (ETF Series) FGEP/ FGEP.U 12.85470 316215102 CA3162151029 1.28124 9.96709 % Fidelity Tactical High Income Fund (ETF Series) FTHI 11.46430 31642L664 CA31642L6641 0.58715 5.12155 % Fidelity Absolute Income Fund (ETF Series) FCAB/ FCAB.U 25.17660 315944108 CA3159441086 - - Fidelity Global Income Portfolio (ETF Series) FMPI 25.37630 31620V775 CA31620V7759 0.65807 2.59325 % Fidelity Global Equity+ Balanced Fund (ETF Series) FGEB 11.87340 316220102 CA3162201022 0.75393 6.34974 % Fidelity Advanced U.S. Equity Fund (ETF Series) FAUS/ FAUS.U 26.06070 31580B108 CA31580B1085 - - Fidelity Global Small-Mid Cap Equity Fund (ETF Series) FGSM 10.02100 31624T107 CA31624T1075 - - Fidelity Multi-Alt Equity Fund (ETF Series) FMAE 10.38970 31624K106 CA31624K1066 0.00044 0.00423 % Fidelity Global Balanced Portfolio (ETF Series) FMPB 25.49970 31618L599 CA31618L5999 1.57194 6.16454 % Fidelity Global Growth Portfolio (ETF Series) FMPG 25.66240 31618N785 CA31618N7852 2.00129 7.79853 %

Forward-looking information

This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the estimated December 2025 capital gains distributions for the Fidelity ETFs and Fidelity Funds. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the distributions to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Material factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions include, but are not limited to, the actual amounts of distributions received by the Fidelity ETFs and Fidelity Funds, portfolio transactions, currency hedging transactions, and subscription and redemption activity.

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity Investments Canada, our mission is to build a better future for our clients. Our diversified business serves financial advisors, wealth management firms, employers, institutions and individuals. As the marketplace evolves, we are constantly innovating and offering our clients choice of investment and wealth management products, services and technological solutions all backed by the global strength and scale of Fidelity. With assets under management of $345 billion (as at December 17, 2025), Fidelity Investments Canada is privately held and committed to helping our diverse clients meet their goals over the long term. Fidelity funds are available through financial advisors and online trading platforms.

Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors may experience a gain or loss.

For more information, please contact: Chris Pepper, Vice-President, Corporate Affairs, Fidelity Investments Canada ULC, T: (416) 307-5388, M: (416) 795-7762, E: [email protected]