Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces Estimated 2025 Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for Fidelity ETFs and ETF Series of Fidelity Mutual Funds Français

Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

Dec 18, 2025, 19:04 ET

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC ("Fidelity") today announced the estimated 2025 annual reinvested capital gains distributions for Fidelity ETFs ("Fidelity ETFs") and ETF Series units of Fidelity mutual funds ("Fidelity Funds"). Please note that these are estimated amounts only as of December 18, 2025 and could change if the Fidelity ETFs and Fidelity Funds experience subscriptions or redemptions prior to the ex-dividend date or may change for other unforeseen reasons.

These estimates are for the annual capital gains distributions only, which will be reinvested, and the resulting units immediately consolidated, so that the number of units held by each investor will not change. These estimates do not include estimates of ongoing periodic cash distribution amounts, which are reported separately.

We expect to announce the annual reinvested distribution amounts on or about December 29, 2025. The ex-dividend date and the record date for the 2025 annual distributions will be December 29, 2025, and those distributions will be payable on December 31, 2025.

The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2025, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to the brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2026.

Fidelity ETF Name

Ticker
Symbol

Net asset
value (NAV)
per unit as of 
December 15,
2025 ($)

CUSIP

ISIN

Estimated
annual capital
gain per unit
as of
December 15,
2025 ($)

Estimated
annual capital
gain per unit as
a % of NAV at
December 15,
2025

Fidelity Canadian High Dividend ETF

FCCD

35.67210

31608M102

CA31608M1023

-

-

Fidelity U.S. High Dividend ETF

FCUD/

FCUD.U

39.29070

31645M107

CA31645M1077

2.49070

6.33916 %

Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Currency Neutral ETF

FCUH

33.75590

315740100

CA3157401009

1.90695

5.64923 %

Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates ETF

FCRR/

FCRR.U

50.39590

31644M108

CA31644M1086

2.93318

5.82028 %

Fidelity International High Dividend ETF

FCID

33.07500

31623D103

CA31623D1033

-

-

Fidelity Systematic Canadian Bond Index ETF

FCCB

22.51740

31644F103

CA31644F1036

-

-

Fidelity Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

FCSB

25.74300

31608N100

CA31608N1006

-

-

Fidelity Global Core Plus Bond ETF

FCGB/

FCGB.U

21.61740

31623G106

CA31623G1063

-

-

Fidelity Canadian Monthly High Income ETF

FCMI

14.57090

31609T106

CA31609T1066

-

-

Fidelity Global Monthly High Income ETF

FCGI

15.30480

31623K107

CA31623K1075

0.49091

3.20756 %

Fidelity Global Investment Grade Bond ETF

FCIG/

FCIG.U

21.33880

31624P105

CA31624P1053

-

-

Fidelity Equity Premium Yield ETF

FEPY/

FEPY.U

27.81050

31613F100

CA31613F1009

-

-

Fidelity Core U.S. Bond ETF

FCUB/

FCUB.U

25.43870

315945105

CA3159451051

0.02701

0.10618 %

Fidelity All-in-One Fixed Income ETF

FFIX

10.0060

31581F108

CA31581F1080

0.00075

0.00750 %

Fidelity Canadian Low Volatility ETF

FCCL

42.21280

31608H103

CA31608H1038

0.75001

1.77674 %

Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility ETF

FCUL/

FCUL.U

52.54770

31647B109

CA31647B1094

0.67710

1.28854 %

Fidelity Canadian High Quality ETF

FCCQ

48.62680

31610C100

CA31610C1005

0.43775

0.90022 %

Fidelity U.S. High Quality ETF

FCUQ/

FCUQ.U

68.46060

31647C107

CA31647C1077

1.22516

1.78958 %

Fidelity U.S. High Quality Currency Neutral ETF

FCQH

61.55630

31648J101

CA31648J1012

-

-

Fidelity Canadian Value ETF

FCCV

20.23490

31609U103

CA31609U1030

0.14059

0.69479 %

Fidelity U.S. Value ETF

FCUV/

FCUV.U

23.42950

31647E103

CA31647E1034

0.89341

3.81318 %

Fidelity U.S. Value Currency Neutral ETF

FCVH

21.67460

31646E104

CA31646E1043

0.40822

1.88340 %

Fidelity All-in-One Conservative Income ETF

FCIP

10.34930

315814103

CA3158141034

0.05916

0.57163 %

Fidelity International Low Volatility ETF

FCIL

34.77900

31624M102

CA31624M1023

0.75600

2.17373 %

Fidelity International High Quality ETF

FCIQ/

FCIQ.U

44.37400

31623X109

CA31623X1096

1.20922

2.72506 %

Fidelity International Value ETF

FCIV

45.64000

31622Y108

CA31622Y1088

1.74055

3.81365 %

Fidelity Sustainable World ETF

FCSW

57.66890

31642F105

CA31642F1053

4.07367

7.06389 %

Fidelity Canadian Momentum ETF

FCCM

18.66020

31609W109

CA31609W1095

0.70434

3.77456 %

Fidelity U.S. Momentum ETF

FCMO/

FCMO.U

19.25520

31649P106

CA31649P1062

0.70834

3.67869 %

Fidelity International Momentum ETF

FCIM

17.42820

31623V103

CA31623V1031

0.67959

3.89937 %

Fidelity All-in-One Balanced ETF

FBAL

14.57370

315818104

CA3158181048

0.28859

1.98021 %

Fidelity All-in-One Growth ETF

FGRO

17.29380

31581P106

CA31581P1062

0.45509

2.63152 %

Fidelity Advantage Bitcoin ETF®

FBTC/

FBTC.U

38.94840

31580V104

CA31580V1040

0.84290

2.16415 %

Fidelity All-in-One Conservative ETF

FCNS

12.33660

31581E101

CA31581E1016

0.15771

1.27839 %

Fidelity All-in-One Equity ETF

FEQT

16.80020

31581D103

CA31581D1033

0.46469

2.76598 %

Fidelity Advantage Ether ETF™

FETH/

FETH.U

53.74890

31580Y702

CA31580Y7028

-

-

Fidelity Global Innovators® ETF

FINN/

FINN.U

22.89970

316241108

CA3162411084

1.54320

6.73895 %

Fidelity All-Canadian Equity ETF

FCCA

15.67230

315813105

CA3158131050

0.25133

1.60366 %

Fidelity All-International Equity ETF

FCIN

14.03740

31581R102

CA31581R1029

0.43507

3.09936 %

Fidelity All-American Equity ETF

FCAM

14.51640

315812107

CA3158121077

0.30660

2.11209 %

Fidelity Fund Name

Ticker
Symbol

Net asset
value (NAV)
per unit as of
December 15,
2025 ($)

CUSIP

ISIN

Estimated
annual capital
gain per unit
as of
December 15,
2025 ($)

Estimated
annual capital
gain per unit as
a % of NAV at
December 15,
2025

Fidelity Canadian Large Cap Fund (ETF Series)

FCLC

13.60510

31606J788

CA31606J7886

1.28814

9.46807 %

Fidelity Global Small Cap Opportunities Fund (ETF Series)

FCGS/

FCGS.U

15.66790

31624Q822

CA31624Q8222

0.55249

3.52625 %

Fidelity Greater Canada Fund (ETF Series)

FCGC

13.80370

31620X730

CA31620X7302

1.27002

9.20058 %

Fidelity Canadian Long/Short Alternative Fund (ETF Series)

FCLS

13.72170

31610F822

CA31610F8221

-

-

Fidelity Long/Short Alternative Fund (ETF Series)

FLSA/ FLSA.U

12.58240

31624U823

CA31624U8234

-

-

Fidelity Global Value Long/Short Fund (ETF Series)

FGLS

8.61260

31623A828

CA31623A8288

-

-

Fidelity Market Neutral Alternative Fund (ETF Series)

FMNA

10.33170

31623B701

CA31623B7016

-

-

Fidelity Global Equity+ Fund (ETF Series)

FGEP/ FGEP.U

12.85470

316215102

CA3162151029

1.28124

9.96709 %

Fidelity Tactical High Income Fund (ETF Series)

FTHI

11.46430

31642L664

CA31642L6641

0.58715

5.12155 %

Fidelity Absolute Income Fund (ETF Series)

FCAB/

FCAB.U

25.17660

315944108

CA3159441086

-

-

Fidelity Global Income Portfolio (ETF Series)

FMPI

25.37630

31620V775

CA31620V7759

0.65807

2.59325 %

Fidelity Global Equity+ Balanced Fund (ETF Series)

FGEB

11.87340

316220102

CA3162201022

0.75393

6.34974 %

Fidelity Advanced U.S. Equity Fund (ETF Series)

FAUS/ FAUS.U

26.06070

31580B108

CA31580B1085

-

-

Fidelity Global Small-Mid Cap Equity Fund (ETF Series)

FGSM

10.02100

31624T107

CA31624T1075

-

-

Fidelity Multi-Alt Equity Fund (ETF Series)

FMAE

10.38970

31624K106

CA31624K1066

0.00044

0.00423 %

Fidelity Global Balanced Portfolio (ETF Series)

FMPB

25.49970

31618L599

CA31618L5999

1.57194

6.16454 %

Fidelity Global Growth Portfolio (ETF Series)

FMPG

25.66240

31618N785

CA31618N7852

2.00129

7.79853 %

Forward-looking information

This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the estimated December 2025 capital gains distributions for the Fidelity ETFs and Fidelity Funds. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the distributions to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Material factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions include, but are not limited to, the actual amounts of distributions received by the Fidelity ETFs and Fidelity Funds, portfolio transactions, currency hedging transactions, and subscription and redemption activity.

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity Investments Canada, our mission is to build a better future for our clients.  Our diversified business serves financial advisors, wealth management firms, employers, institutions and individuals. As the marketplace evolves, we are constantly innovating and offering our clients choice of investment and wealth management products, services and technological solutions all backed by the global strength and scale of Fidelity. With assets under management of $345 billion (as at December 17, 2025), Fidelity Investments Canada is privately held and committed to helping our diverse clients meet their goals over the long term. Fidelity funds are available through financial advisors and online trading platforms.

Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors may experience a gain or loss.

