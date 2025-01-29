TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC today announced portfolio management changes for Fidelity Global Intrinsic Value Investment Trust, Fidelity Global Intrinsic Value Fund, Fidelity Global Intrinsic Value Class, Fidelity Global Growth and Value Investment Trust, Fidelity Global Growth and Value Class, and currency neutral versions of these funds, as applicable.

Effective today, portfolio manager Salim Hart will transition off these funds to focus on other responsibilities, including continuing to manage Fidelity Global Micro-Cap Fund for Canadian investors.

Fidelity Global Intrinsic Value Investment Trust, Fidelity Global Intrinsic Value Fund, Fidelity Global Intrinsic Value Class and Fidelity Global Intrinsic Value Currency Neutral Class will continue to be managed by portfolio managers Morgen Peck and Sam Chamovitz. Fidelity Global Growth and Value Investment Trust, Fidelity Global Growth and Value Class and Fidelity Global Growth and Value Currency Neutral Class will continue to be managed by portfolio managers Will Danoff, Morgen Peck and Sam Chamovitz. The investment objectives and strategies of the funds are unchanged.

Portfolio managers Morgen Peck and Sam Chamovitz assumed portfolio management responsibilities for the strategies in 2021. They are experienced managers specializing in small cap equity strategies for U.S. investors. Sam and Morgen both worked closely with Joel Tillinghast for over 15 years prior to his retirement in 2023.

