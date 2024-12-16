TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC today announced a portfolio management change on Fidelity Women's Leadership Fund (the Fund). Effective today, Preeti Sayana will become a portfolio manager on the Fund. Nicole Connolly, the current portfolio manager of the Fund, has made the decision to retire from the firm at the end of the year. The investment objectives of the Fund remains unchanged.

Preeti Sayana joined Fidelity Investments in 2005 and has been a portfolio manager since 2018. She brings 30 years of experience to the Fund, including co-managing an international strategy, covering small caps, emerging markets and U.S. equities and incorporating ESG into the research process. Preeti earned her Bachelor of Commerce degree from Osmania University, her Master of Business Administration degree in Finance from the University of Massachusetts, and her Master of Science degree in Finance from Boston College. She is also a CFA charterholder.

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity Investments Canada, our mission is to build a better future for our clients. Our diversified business serves financial advisors, wealth management firms, employers, institutions and individuals. As the marketplace evolves, we are constantly innovating and offering our clients choice of investment and wealth management products, services and technological solutions all backed by the global strength and scale of Fidelity. With assets under management of $286 billion (as at December 12, 2024), Fidelity Investments Canada is privately held and committed to helping our diverse clients meet their goals over the long term. Fidelity funds are available through financial advisors and online trading platforms.

