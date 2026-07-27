Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces Final Valuations and Special Reinvested Distributions for Terminating ETFs

TORONTO, July 27, 2026 /CNW/ -- Fidelity Investments Canada ULC ("Fidelity") today announced the final special reinvested distributions, final net asset values and termination proceeds for Series L units of the below listed terminated ETFs (the "Fidelity ETFs").

The Fidelity ETFs were de-listed from the Toronto Stock Exchange, at Fidelity's request, and terminated at the close of business on July 24, 2026. On July 17, 2026, Fidelity announced the estimated special reinvested distributions for the Fidelity ETFs. Please be advised that the final distributions for the Fidelity ETFs announced in this press release replace the estimated distributions included in Fidelity's press release of July 17, 2026.

The final special distributions were reinvested, and the resulting units immediately consolidated, so that the number of units held by each investor did not change. These distributions were paid prior to the terminations.

The Fidelity ETFs' final net asset values ("NAV"), distributions and termination proceeds per unit, as applicable, are as follows:

Fidelity ETF Name Ticker Symbol Net asset

value

(NAV) per

unit as of

July 24th,

2026 ($) CUSIP ISIN Final special

distribution per

unit on July 24th,

2026 ($) Final Net

Asset Values

and Proceeds

of

Termination

per unit ($) Fidelity Canadian Monthly High Income ETF FCMI 15.69394 31609T106 CA31609T1066 0.02094 15.69394 Fidelity Global Monthly High Income ETF FCGI 16.35278 31623K107 CA31623K1075 0.02153 16.35278

Securityholders of the Fidelity ETFs will receive the proceeds from the liquidation of the assets, less all liabilities and all expenses incurred in connection with the dissolution of the Fidelity ETFs. These proceeds will be paid to securityholders of the remaining outstanding units of each Fidelity ETF on a pro-rata basis, at the rates shown above, without further action by those securityholders.

The proceeds of termination are expected to be paid to CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. on or about July 28, 2026, with investors receiving their proceeds thereafter in accordance with CDS and individual brokerage processing timelines.

Termination of Certain Fidelity ETF Funds

Additionally, as previously announced, the below ETF Funds also paid their proceeds of termination at the close of business on their termination date, July 24, 2026.

Fidelity Canadian Monthly High Income ETF Fund

Fidelity Global Monthly High Income ETF Fund

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity Investments Canada, our mission is to build a better future for our clients. Our diversified business serves financial advisors, wealth management firms, employers, institutions and individuals. As the marketplace evolves, we are constantly innovating and offering our clients choice of investment and wealth management products, services and technological solutions all backed by the global strength and scale of Fidelity. With assets under management of $413 billion (as at July 27, 2026), Fidelity Investments Canada is privately held and committed to helping our diverse clients meet their goals over the long term. Fidelity funds are available through financial advisors and online trading platforms.

Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors may experience a gain or loss.

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SOURCE Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

For more information, please contact: Chris Pepper, Vice-President, Corporate Affairs, Fidelity Investments Canada ULC, M: (416) 795-7762, E: [email protected]