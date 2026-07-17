Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces Estimated Special Distributions for Terminating ETFs

TORONTO, July 17, 2026 /CNW/ -- Fidelity Investments Canada ULC ("Fidelity") today announced the estimated special reinvested distributions for Series L units of Fidelity Canadian Monthly High Income ETF and Fidelity Global Monthly High Income ETF (the "Fidelity ETFs"). The Fidelity ETFs will be de-listed from the Toronto Stock Exchange, at Fidelity's request, and terminate at the close of business on July 24, 2026.

Please note that these are estimated amounts only, as of July 10, 2026 and reflect forward-looking information, which means the estimates may change.

These estimates are for the special distributions only, which will be reinvested, and the resulting units immediately consolidated, so that the number of units held by each investor will not change. These distributions will be payable prior to the terminations on July 24, 2026.

We expect to announce the final special reinvested distribution amounts on or about July 27, 2026.

Fidelity ETF Name Ticker Symbol CUSIP ISIN Estimated Distribution per Unit ($) Fidelity Canadian Monthly High Income ETF FCMI 31609T106 CA31609T1066 0.00067 Fidelity Global Monthly High Income ETF FCGI 31623K107 CA31623K1075 -

Forward-looking information

This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the estimated special distributions for the Fidelity ETFs. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the distributions to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Material factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions include, but are not limited to, the actual amounts of distributions received by the Fidelity ETFs, portfolio transactions, currency hedging transactions, and subscription and redemption activity.

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity Investments Canada, our mission is to build a better future for our clients. Our diversified business serves financial advisors, wealth management firms, employers, institutions and individuals. As the marketplace evolves, we are constantly innovating and offering our clients choice of investment and wealth management products, services and technological solutions all backed by the global strength and scale of Fidelity. With assets under management of $416 billion (as at July 14, 2026), Fidelity Investments Canada is privately held and committed to helping our diverse clients meet their goals over the long term. Fidelity funds are available through financial advisors and online trading platforms.

Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors may experience a gain or loss.

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SOURCE Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

For more information, please contact: Chris Pepper, Vice-President, Corporate Affairs, Fidelity Investments Canada ULC, M: (416) 795-7762, E: [email protected]; Catherine Fiorino, Communications Manager, Fidelity Investments Canada ULC, E: [email protected]