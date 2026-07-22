Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces Cash Distributions for Certain Fidelity ETFs and ETF Series of Fidelity Mutual Funds

TORONTO, July 22, 2026 /CNW/ -- Fidelity Investments Canada ULC today announced the July 2026 cash distributions for the Fidelity ETFs ("Fidelity ETFs") and ETF Series of Fidelity mutual funds ("Fidelity Funds") listed below.

For Fidelity ETFs, unitholders of record as of July 29, 2026, will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on July 31, 2026, as detailed in the table below:

Fidelity ETF Name Ticker

Symbol Cash

Distribution

Per Unit (C$) CUSIP ISIN Payment

Frequency Exchange Fidelity Canadian High Dividend ETF FCCD 0.11860 31608M102 CA31608M1023 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity U.S. High Dividend ETF FCUD/FCUD.U 0.21055 31645M107 CA31645M1077 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Currency Neutral ETF FCUH 0.17309 315740100 CA3157401009 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates ETF FCRR/ FCRR.U 0.45375 31644M108 CA31644M1086 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity International High Dividend ETF FCID 0.12582 31623D103 CA31623D1033 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity Systematic Canadian Bond Index ETF FCCB 0.07904 31644F103 CA31644F1036 Monthly Cboe Canada Fidelity Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond ETF FCSB 0.10231 31608N100 CA31608N1006 Monthly Cboe Canada Fidelity Global Core Plus Bond ETF FCGB/FCGB.U 0.09593 31623G106 CA31623G1063 Monthly Cboe Canada Fidelity Global Investment Grade Bond ETF FCIG/FCIG.U 0.09562 31624P105 CA31624P1053 Monthly Cboe Canada Fidelity Equity Premium Yield ETF FEPY/FEPY.U 0.22033 31613F100 CA31613F1009 Monthly Cboe Canada Fidelity Core U.S. Bond ETF FCUB/FCUB.U 0.10319 315945105 CA3159451051 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity All-in-One Fixed Income ETF FFIX 0.03503 31581F108 CA31581F1080 Monthly Cboe Canada Fidelity Canadian Monthly High Income ETF* FCMI - 31609T106 CA31609T1066 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity Global Monthly High Income ETF* FCGI - 31623K107 CA31623K1075 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange

* Fidelity Canadian Monthly High Income ETF and Fidelity Global Monthly High Income ETF (the "Terminating ETFs") will be terminated and de-listed from the Toronto Stock Exchange at the close of business on July 24, 2026. Fidelity expects to announce the final special reinvested distribution amounts for the Terminating ETFs on or about July 27, 2026.

For ETF Series of Fidelity Funds, unitholders of record as of July 31, 2026, will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on August 5, 2026, as detailed in the table below:

Fidelity Fund Name Ticker

Symbol Cash

Distribution

Per Unit (C$) CUSIP ISIN Payment

Frequency Exchange Fidelity Tactical High Income Fund (ETF Series) FTHI 0.06558 31642L664 CA31642L6641 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity Absolute Income Fund (ETF Series) FCAB/ FCAB.U 0.13713 315944108 CA3159441086 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity Alternative Bond Fund (ETF Series) FFAB 0.03845 31582Q103 CA31582Q1037 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity Investments Canada, our mission is to build a better future for our clients. Our diversified business serves financial advisors, wealth management firms, employers, institutions and individuals. As the marketplace evolves, we are constantly innovating and offering our clients choice of investment and wealth management products, services and technological solutions all backed by the global strength and scale of Fidelity. With assets under management of $412 billion (as at July 21, 2026), Fidelity Investments Canada is privately held and committed to helping our diverse clients meet their goals over the long term. Fidelity funds are available through financial advisors and online trading platforms.

Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors may experience a gain or loss.

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SOURCE Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

For more information, please contact: Chris Pepper, Vice-President, Corporate Affairs, Fidelity Investments Canada ULC, M: (416) 795-7762, E: [email protected]