Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces Cash Distributions for Certain Fidelity ETFs and ETF Series of Fidelity Mutual Funds

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Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

Jul 22, 2026, 18:00 ET

TORONTO, July 22, 2026 /CNW/ -- Fidelity Investments Canada ULC today announced the July 2026 cash distributions for the Fidelity ETFs ("Fidelity ETFs") and ETF Series of Fidelity mutual funds ("Fidelity Funds") listed below.

For Fidelity ETFs, unitholders of record as of July 29, 2026, will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on July 31, 2026, as detailed in the table below:

Fidelity ETF Name

Ticker
Symbol

Cash
Distribution
Per Unit (C$)

CUSIP

ISIN

Payment 
Frequency

Exchange

Fidelity Canadian High Dividend ETF

FCCD

0.11860

31608M102

CA31608M1023

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. High Dividend ETF

FCUD/FCUD.U

0.21055

31645M107

CA31645M1077

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Currency Neutral ETF

FCUH

0.17309

315740100

CA3157401009

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates ETF

FCRR/ FCRR.U

0.45375

31644M108

CA31644M1086

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity International High Dividend ETF

FCID

0.12582

31623D103

CA31623D1033

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Systematic Canadian Bond Index ETF

FCCB

0.07904

31644F103

CA31644F1036

Monthly

Cboe Canada

Fidelity Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

FCSB

0.10231

31608N100

CA31608N1006

Monthly

Cboe Canada

Fidelity Global Core Plus Bond ETF

FCGB/FCGB.U

0.09593

31623G106

CA31623G1063

Monthly

Cboe Canada

Fidelity Global Investment Grade Bond ETF

FCIG/FCIG.U

0.09562

31624P105

CA31624P1053

Monthly

Cboe Canada

Fidelity Equity Premium Yield ETF

FEPY/FEPY.U

0.22033

31613F100

CA31613F1009

Monthly

Cboe Canada

Fidelity Core U.S. Bond ETF

FCUB/FCUB.U

0.10319

315945105

CA3159451051

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity All-in-One Fixed Income ETF

FFIX

0.03503

31581F108

CA31581F1080

Monthly

Cboe Canada

Fidelity Canadian Monthly High Income ETF*

FCMI

-

31609T106

CA31609T1066

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Global Monthly High Income ETF*

FCGI

-

31623K107

CA31623K1075

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

*  Fidelity Canadian Monthly High Income ETF and Fidelity Global Monthly High Income ETF (the "Terminating ETFs") will be terminated and de-listed from the Toronto Stock Exchange at the close of business on July 24, 2026.  Fidelity expects to announce the final special reinvested distribution amounts for the Terminating ETFs on or about July 27, 2026.

For ETF Series of Fidelity Funds, unitholders of record as of July 31, 2026, will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on August 5, 2026, as detailed in the table below:

Fidelity Fund Name

Ticker
Symbol

Cash
Distribution
Per Unit (C$)

CUSIP

ISIN

Payment
Frequency

Exchange

Fidelity Tactical High Income Fund (ETF Series)

FTHI

0.06558

31642L664

CA31642L6641

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Absolute Income Fund (ETF Series)

FCAB/ FCAB.U

0.13713

315944108

CA3159441086

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Alternative Bond Fund (ETF Series)

FFAB

0.03845

31582Q103

CA31582Q1037

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity Investments Canada, our mission is to build a better future for our clients. Our diversified business serves financial advisors, wealth management firms, employers, institutions and individuals. As the marketplace evolves, we are constantly innovating and offering our clients choice of investment and wealth management products, services and technological solutions all backed by the global strength and scale of Fidelity. With assets under management of $412 billion (as at July 21, 2026), Fidelity Investments Canada is privately held and committed to helping our diverse clients meet their goals over the long term. Fidelity funds are available through financial advisors and online trading platforms.

Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors may experience a gain or loss.

Find us on social media @FidelityCanada
https://www.fidelity.ca
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SOURCE Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

For more information, please contact: Chris Pepper, Vice-President, Corporate Affairs, Fidelity Investments Canada ULC, M: (416) 795-7762, E: [email protected]

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Fidelity Investments Canada ULC