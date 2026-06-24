Fidelity Investments Canada announces update on class fund terminations

TORONTO, June 24, 2026 /CNW/ - Further to the previous announcement from Fidelity Investments Canada ULC ("Fidelity") on March 31, 2026, regarding proposed fund terminations, Fidelity has decided not to pursue terminations of Fidelity Disruptors® Class and Fidelity DisruptiveTM Automation Class.

All other previously-announced terminations will proceed with an effective date of July 24, 2026:

Fidelity Canadian Monthly High Income ETF (FCMI)

Fidelity Canadian Monthly High Income ETF Fund

Fidelity Global Monthly High Income ETF (FCGI)

Fidelity Global Monthly High Income ETF Fund

Fidelity Long-Term Leaders Currency Neutral Fund

Fidelity Long-Term Leaders Fund

About Fidelity

At Fidelity Investments Canada, our mission is to build a better future for our clients. Our diversified business serves financial advisors, wealth management firms, employers, institutions and individuals. As the marketplace evolves, we are constantly innovating and offering our clients choice of investment and wealth management products, services and technological solutions all backed by Fidelity's global capabilities. With assets under management of $416 billion (as at June 17, 2026), Fidelity Investments Canada is privately held and committed to helping our diverse clients meet their goals over the long term. Fidelity funds are available through financial advisors and online trading platforms.

Commissions, fees and expenses may be associated with investment funds. Read a fund's prospectus or offering memorandum and speak to an advisor before investing. Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and investors may experience a gain or loss. Past performance may not be repeated.

Find us on social media @FidelityCanada

www.fidelity.ca

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SOURCE Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

For more information, please contact: Chris Pepper, Vice-President, Corporate Affairs, Fidelity Investments Canada ULC, T: (416) 307-5388, M: (416) 795-7762, E: [email protected]