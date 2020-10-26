Fidelity Investments Canada ULC announces fee reductions and risk rating changes

TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC today announced fee reductions on several global and high yield fixed income offerings. The management fees for certain funds, as listed below, will be reduced, effective November 1, 2020.

"Investors are looking to global and high yield fixed income solutions to add potential stability and yield amid the market volatility and low interest rate environment," said Kelly Creelman, Senior Vice President, Products, Fidelity Investments Canada ULC. "We're responding to our clients' needs and now offering these solutions at a lower cost."

The management fees of the following funds and series will be reduced as follows:

Current Management Fees

New Management Fees

F

P1

P2

P3

P4

P5

F

P1

P2

P3

P4

P5

Fidelity American High Yield Fund

85

77.5

72.5

70

67.5

65

75

67.5

62.5

60

57.5

55

Fidelity American High Yield Currency Neutral Fund

85

77.5

72.5

70

67.5

-

75

67.5

62.5

60

57.5

-

Fidelity Floating Rate High Income Fund

80

72.5

67.5

65

62.5

60

70

62.5

57.5

55

52.5

50

Fidelity Floating Rate High Income Currency Neutral Fund

80

72.5

67.5

65

-

-

70

62.5

57.5

55

-

-

Fidelity Global Bond Fund

70

62.5

57.5

55

52.5

50

60

60

55

52.5

50

47.5

Fidelity Global Bond Currency Neutral Fund

70

62.5

57.5

55

52.5

50

60

60

55

52.5

50

47.5

Fidelity Multi-Sector Bond Fund

70

62.5

57.5

55

52.5

50

60

60

55

52.5

50

47.5

Fidelity Multi-Sector Bond Currency Neutral Fund

70

62.5

57.5

55

52.5

50

60

60

55

52.5

50

47.5

Fidelity Investment Grade Total Bond Fund

70

62.5

57.5

55

52.5

50

60

60

55

52.5

50

47.5

Fidelity Investment Grade Total Bond Currency Neutral Fund

70

62.5

57.5

55

52.5

50

60

60

55

52.5

50

47.5

Current Management Fees

New Management Fees

A

B

E1

E2

E3

E4

E5

A

B

E1

E2

E3

E4

E5

Fidelity American High Yield Fund

160

135

127.5

122.5

120

117.5

-

150

125

117.5

112.5

110

107.5

-

Fidelity American High Yield Currency Neutral Fund

160

135

127.5

122.5

120

117.5

-

150

125

117.5

112.5

110

107.5

-

Fidelity Floating Rate High Income Fund

155

130

122.5

117.5

115

112.5

110

145

120

112.5

107.5

105

102.5

100

Fidelity Floating Rate High Income Currency Neutral Fund

155

130

122.5

117.5

115

112.5

-

145

120

112.5

107.5

105

102.5

-

Fidelity Global Bond Fund

145

120

112.5

107.5

105

-

-

135

110

110

105

102.5

-

-

Fidelity Global Bond Currency Neutral Fund

145

120

112.5

107.5

105

-

-

135

110

110

105

102.5

-

-

Fidelity Multi-Sector Bond Fund

145

120

112.5

107.5

105

102.5

100

135

110

110

105

102.5

100

97.5

Fidelity Multi-Sector Bond Currency Neutral Fund

145

120

112.5

107.5

105

102.5

100

135

110

110

105

102.5

100

97.5

Fidelity Investment Grade Total Bond Fund

145

120

112.5

107.5

105

102.5

100

135

110

110

105

102.5

100

97.5

Fidelity Investment Grade Total Bond Currency Neutral Fund

145

120

112.5

107.5

105

102.5

100

135

110

110

105

102.5

100

97.5

In addition, Fidelity today also announced revised risk ratings on certain funds as listed below. The new risk ratings will also come into effect on November 1, 2020.

Strategy

Current Risk Rating

New Risk Rating

Fidelity AsiaStar Fund

Medium to High

Medium

Fidelity AsiaStar Class

Medium to High

Medium

Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund

High

Medium to High

Fidelity Emerging Markets Class

High

Medium to High

Fidelity Global Health Care Fund

Medium to High

Medium

Fidelity Global Health Care Class

Medium to High

Medium

Fidelity Global Innovators Class

High

Medium to High

Fidelity Global Innovators Investment Trust

High

Medium to High

Fidelity Japan Fund

Medium to High

Medium

Fidelity Japan Class

Medium to High

Medium

Investors are encouraged to speak with their financial advisor about these changes and to review their options. For account information, Fidelity's client services team can be reached between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. EDT at 1-800-263-4077 (toll-free).

We are proud to provide investors a full range of investment solutions through mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, including domestic, international and global equity, income-oriented strategies, asset allocation solutions, managed portfolios, sustainable investing and our high net worth program.

