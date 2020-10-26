Fidelity Investments Canada ULC announces fee reductions and risk rating changes

TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC today announced fee reductions on several global and high yield fixed income offerings. The management fees for certain funds, as listed below, will be reduced, effective November 1, 2020.

"Investors are looking to global and high yield fixed income solutions to add potential stability and yield amid the market volatility and low interest rate environment," said Kelly Creelman, Senior Vice President, Products, Fidelity Investments Canada ULC. "We're responding to our clients' needs and now offering these solutions at a lower cost."

The management fees of the following funds and series will be reduced as follows:



Current Management Fees New Management Fees F P1 P2 P3 P4 P5 F P1 P2 P3 P4 P5 Fidelity American High Yield Fund 85 77.5 72.5 70 67.5 65 75 67.5 62.5 60 57.5 55 Fidelity American High Yield Currency Neutral Fund 85 77.5 72.5 70 67.5 - 75 67.5 62.5 60 57.5 - Fidelity Floating Rate High Income Fund 80 72.5 67.5 65 62.5 60 70 62.5 57.5 55 52.5 50 Fidelity Floating Rate High Income Currency Neutral Fund 80 72.5 67.5 65 - - 70 62.5 57.5 55 - - Fidelity Global Bond Fund 70 62.5 57.5 55 52.5 50 60 60 55 52.5 50 47.5 Fidelity Global Bond Currency Neutral Fund 70 62.5 57.5 55 52.5 50 60 60 55 52.5 50 47.5 Fidelity Multi-Sector Bond Fund 70 62.5 57.5 55 52.5 50 60 60 55 52.5 50 47.5 Fidelity Multi-Sector Bond Currency Neutral Fund 70 62.5 57.5 55 52.5 50 60 60 55 52.5 50 47.5 Fidelity Investment Grade Total Bond Fund 70 62.5 57.5 55 52.5 50 60 60 55 52.5 50 47.5 Fidelity Investment Grade Total Bond Currency Neutral Fund 70 62.5 57.5 55 52.5 50 60 60 55 52.5 50 47.5



Current Management Fees New Management Fees A B E1 E2 E3 E4 E5 A B E1 E2 E3 E4 E5 Fidelity American High Yield Fund 160 135 127.5 122.5 120 117.5 - 150 125 117.5 112.5 110 107.5 - Fidelity American High Yield Currency Neutral Fund 160 135 127.5 122.5 120 117.5 - 150 125 117.5 112.5 110 107.5 - Fidelity Floating Rate High Income Fund 155 130 122.5 117.5 115 112.5 110 145 120 112.5 107.5 105 102.5 100 Fidelity Floating Rate High Income Currency Neutral Fund 155 130 122.5 117.5 115 112.5 - 145 120 112.5 107.5 105 102.5 - Fidelity Global Bond Fund 145 120 112.5 107.5 105 - - 135 110 110 105 102.5 - - Fidelity Global Bond Currency Neutral Fund 145 120 112.5 107.5 105 - - 135 110 110 105 102.5 - - Fidelity Multi-Sector Bond Fund 145 120 112.5 107.5 105 102.5 100 135 110 110 105 102.5 100 97.5 Fidelity Multi-Sector Bond Currency Neutral Fund 145 120 112.5 107.5 105 102.5 100 135 110 110 105 102.5 100 97.5 Fidelity Investment Grade Total Bond Fund 145 120 112.5 107.5 105 102.5 100 135 110 110 105 102.5 100 97.5 Fidelity Investment Grade Total Bond Currency Neutral Fund 145 120 112.5 107.5 105 102.5 100 135 110 110 105 102.5 100 97.5

In addition, Fidelity today also announced revised risk ratings on certain funds as listed below. The new risk ratings will also come into effect on November 1, 2020.

Strategy Current Risk Rating New Risk Rating Fidelity AsiaStar Fund Medium to High Medium Fidelity AsiaStar Class Medium to High Medium Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund High Medium to High Fidelity Emerging Markets Class High Medium to High Fidelity Global Health Care Fund Medium to High Medium Fidelity Global Health Care Class Medium to High Medium Fidelity Global Innovators Class High Medium to High Fidelity Global Innovators Investment Trust High Medium to High Fidelity Japan Fund Medium to High Medium Fidelity Japan Class Medium to High Medium

Investors are encouraged to speak with their financial advisor about these changes and to review their options. For account information, Fidelity's client services team can be reached between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. EDT at 1-800-263-4077 (toll-free).

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity, our mission is to build a better future for Canadian investors and help them stay ahead. We offer investors and institutions a range of innovative and trusted investment portfolios to help them reach their financial and life goals.

As a privately-owned company, our people and world class resources are committed to doing what is right for investors and their long-term success. Our clients have entrusted us with $154 billion in assets under management (as at October 5th, 2020) and they include individuals, financial advisors, pension plans, endowments, foundations and more.

We are proud to provide investors a full range of investment solutions through mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, including domestic, international and global equity, income-oriented strategies, asset allocation solutions, managed portfolios, sustainable investing and our high net worth program. Fidelity Funds are available through a number of advice-based distribution channels including financial planners, investment dealers, banks, and insurance companies.

