TORONTO, Nov. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC (Fidelity) today announced fee reductions on several of its Global Balanced and Fixed Income mutual funds, effective November 9, 2023. These changes are being made in an effort to continue to deliver value for investors.

The management fees (in basis points) of the following series of the funds will be reduced as follows:



Current Management Fee* Proposed Management Fee

Mutual Fund B / S5/S8 F / F5/F8 B / S5/S8 F / F5/F8 Decrease Fidelity Corporate Bond 105 55 100 50 -5 Fidelity Corporate Bond Class 105 55 100 50 -5

The administration fees (in basis points) of the following series of the trust funds will be reduced as follows:



Current* Proposed

Mutual Fund B / S5/S8 F / F5/F8 B / S5/S8 F / F5/F8 Decrease Fidelity American Balanced Fund 20.5 19.5 18 17 -2.5 Fidelity American Balanced Currency Neutral 23.5 22.5 21 20 -2.5 Fidelity Balanced Managed Risk Portfolio 20.5 19.5 18 17 -2.5 Fidelity Balanced Portfolio 20.5 19.5 18 17 -2.5 Fidelity ClearPath® 2010 Portfolio 20.5 19.5 18 17 -2.5 Fidelity ClearPath® 2015 Portfolio 20.5 19.5 18 17 -2.5 Fidelity ClearPath® 2020 Portfolio 20.5 19.5 18 17 -2.5 Fidelity ClearPath® 2025 Portfolio 20.5 19.5 18 17 -2.5 Fidelity ClearPath® 2030 Portfolio 20.5 19.5 18 17 -2.5 Fidelity ClearPath® 2035 Portfolio 20.5 19.5 18 17 -2.5 Fidelity ClearPath® 2040 Portfolio 20.5 19.5 18 17 -2.5 Fidelity ClearPath® 2045 Portfolio 20.5 19.5 18 17 -2.5 Fidelity ClearPath® 2050 Portfolio 20.5 19.5 18 17 -2.5 Fidelity ClearPath® 2055 Portfolio 20.5 19.5 18 17 -2.5 Fidelity ClearPath® 2060 Portfolio 20.5 19.5 18 17 -2.5 Fidelity ClearPath® 2065 Portfolio 20.5 19.5 18 17 -2.5 Fidelity Climate Leadership Balanced Fund® 25 19.5 22.5 17 -2.5 Fidelity Conservative Income Fund 20.5 19.5 18 17 -2.5 Fidelity Conservative Managed Risk Portfolio 20.5 19.5 18 17 -2.5 Fidelity Global Asset Allocation Fund 25 19.5 22.5 17 -2.5 Fidelity Global Balanced Portfolio 20.5 19.5 18 17 -2.5 Fidelity Global Growth Portfolio 20.5 19.5 18 17 -2.5 Fidelity Global Income Portfolio 20.5 19.5 18 17 -2.5 Fidelity Global Monthly Income Fund 25 19.5 22.5 17 -2.5 Fidelity Global Monthly Income Currency Neutral Fund 28 22.5 25.5 20 -2.5 Fidelity Growth Portfolio 20.5 19.5 18 17 -2.5 Fidelity Income Portfolio 20.5 19.5 18 17 -2.5 Fidelity Inflation-Focused Fund 25 19.5 22.5 17 -2.5 Fidelity Multi-Asset Innovation Fund 25 19.5 22.5 17 -2.5 Fidelity NorthStar® Balanced Fund 25 19.5 22.5 17 -2.5 Fidelity NorthStar® Balanced Currency Neutral Fund 28 22.5 25.5 20 -2.5 Fidelity Tactical Strategies Fund 25 19.5 22.5 17 -2.5

The administration fees (in basis points) of the following series of the corporate class funds will be reduced as follows:



Current* Proposed

Mutual Fund B / S5/S8 F / F5/F8 B / S5/S8 F / F5/F8 Decrease Fidelity Balanced Class Portfolio 23 19.5 18 17 -5 (B); -2.5 (F) Fidelity Global Balanced Class Portfolio 23 19.5 18 17 -5 (B); -2.5 (F) Fidelity Global Growth Class Portfolio 23 19.5 18 17 -5 (B); -2.5 (F) Fidelity Global Income Class Portfolio 23 19.5 18 17 -5 (B); -2.5 (F) Fidelity Growth Class Portfolio 23 19.5 18 17 -5 (B); -2.5 (F) Fidelity Income Class Portfolio 23 19.5 18 17 -5 (B); -2.5 (F)

*Not all funds have all Tax-Smart CashFlow series offered

Fidelity is also announcing a risk rating change to the following fund, effective November 9. The fund's investment objectives and strategies remain unchanged. The change is consistent with regulatory requirements and the Canadian Securities Administrators' (CSA) risk classification methodology.

Fund Current Risk Rating New Risk Rating Fidelity International Concentrated Equity Fund Medium Medium to High

Investors are encouraged to speak with their financial advisors about these changes and to review their options, if necessary. For account information, Fidelity's client services team can be reached between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. EDT at 1-800-263-4077 (toll-free).

