03 Nov, 2023, 07:30 ET
TORONTO, Nov. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC (Fidelity) today announced fee reductions on several of its Global Balanced and Fixed Income mutual funds, effective November 9, 2023. These changes are being made in an effort to continue to deliver value for investors.
The management fees (in basis points) of the following series of the funds will be reduced as follows:
|
Current Management Fee*
|
Proposed Management Fee
|
Mutual
Fund
|
B /
S5/S8
|
F /
F5/F8
|
B /
S5/S8
|
F /
F5/F8
|
Decrease
|
Fidelity
Corporate
Bond
|
105
|
55
|
100
|
50
|
-5
|
Fidelity
Corporate
Bond
Class
|
105
|
55
|
100
|
50
|
-5
The administration fees (in basis points) of the following series of the trust funds will be reduced as follows:
|
Current*
|
Proposed
|
Mutual Fund
|
B /
S5/S8
|
F /
F5/F8
|
B /
S5/S8
|
F /
F5/F8
|
Decrease
|
Fidelity American Balanced Fund
|
20.5
|
19.5
|
18
|
17
|
-2.5
|
Fidelity American Balanced Currency Neutral
|
23.5
|
22.5
|
21
|
20
|
-2.5
|
Fidelity Balanced Managed Risk Portfolio
|
20.5
|
19.5
|
18
|
17
|
-2.5
|
Fidelity Balanced Portfolio
|
20.5
|
19.5
|
18
|
17
|
-2.5
|
Fidelity ClearPath® 2010 Portfolio
|
20.5
|
19.5
|
18
|
17
|
-2.5
|
Fidelity ClearPath® 2015 Portfolio
|
20.5
|
19.5
|
18
|
17
|
-2.5
|
Fidelity ClearPath® 2020 Portfolio
|
20.5
|
19.5
|
18
|
17
|
-2.5
|
Fidelity ClearPath® 2025 Portfolio
|
20.5
|
19.5
|
18
|
17
|
-2.5
|
Fidelity ClearPath® 2030 Portfolio
|
20.5
|
19.5
|
18
|
17
|
-2.5
|
Fidelity ClearPath® 2035 Portfolio
|
20.5
|
19.5
|
18
|
17
|
-2.5
|
Fidelity ClearPath® 2040 Portfolio
|
20.5
|
19.5
|
18
|
17
|
-2.5
|
Fidelity ClearPath® 2045 Portfolio
|
20.5
|
19.5
|
18
|
17
|
-2.5
|
Fidelity ClearPath® 2050 Portfolio
|
20.5
|
19.5
|
18
|
17
|
-2.5
|
Fidelity ClearPath® 2055 Portfolio
|
20.5
|
19.5
|
18
|
17
|
-2.5
|
Fidelity ClearPath® 2060 Portfolio
|
20.5
|
19.5
|
18
|
17
|
-2.5
|
Fidelity ClearPath® 2065 Portfolio
|
20.5
|
19.5
|
18
|
17
|
-2.5
|
Fidelity Climate Leadership Balanced Fund®
|
25
|
19.5
|
22.5
|
17
|
-2.5
|
Fidelity Conservative Income Fund
|
20.5
|
19.5
|
18
|
17
|
-2.5
|
Fidelity Conservative Managed Risk Portfolio
|
20.5
|
19.5
|
18
|
17
|
-2.5
|
Fidelity Global Asset Allocation Fund
|
25
|
19.5
|
22.5
|
17
|
-2.5
|
Fidelity Global Balanced Portfolio
|
20.5
|
19.5
|
18
|
17
|
-2.5
|
Fidelity Global Growth Portfolio
|
20.5
|
19.5
|
18
|
17
|
-2.5
|
Fidelity Global Income Portfolio
|
20.5
|
19.5
|
18
|
17
|
-2.5
|
Fidelity Global Monthly Income Fund
|
25
|
19.5
|
22.5
|
17
|
-2.5
|
Fidelity Global Monthly Income Currency Neutral Fund
|
28
|
22.5
|
25.5
|
20
|
-2.5
|
Fidelity Growth Portfolio
|
20.5
|
19.5
|
18
|
17
|
-2.5
|
Fidelity Income Portfolio
|
20.5
|
19.5
|
18
|
17
|
-2.5
|
Fidelity Inflation-Focused Fund
|
25
|
19.5
|
22.5
|
17
|
-2.5
|
Fidelity Multi-Asset Innovation Fund
|
25
|
19.5
|
22.5
|
17
|
-2.5
|
Fidelity NorthStar® Balanced Fund
|
25
|
19.5
|
22.5
|
17
|
-2.5
|
Fidelity NorthStar® Balanced Currency Neutral Fund
|
28
|
22.5
|
25.5
|
20
|
-2.5
|
Fidelity Tactical Strategies Fund
|
25
|
19.5
|
22.5
|
17
|
-2.5
The administration fees (in basis points) of the following series of the corporate class funds will be reduced as follows:
|
Current*
|
Proposed
|
Mutual Fund
|
B /
S5/S8
|
F /
F5/F8
|
B /
S5/S8
|
F /
F5/F8
|
Decrease
|
Fidelity Balanced Class Portfolio
|
23
|
19.5
|
18
|
17
|
-5 (B); -2.5 (F)
|
Fidelity Global Balanced Class Portfolio
|
23
|
19.5
|
18
|
17
|
-5 (B); -2.5 (F)
|
Fidelity Global Growth Class Portfolio
|
23
|
19.5
|
18
|
17
|
-5 (B); -2.5 (F)
|
Fidelity Global Income Class Portfolio
|
23
|
19.5
|
18
|
17
|
-5 (B); -2.5 (F)
|
Fidelity Growth Class Portfolio
|
23
|
19.5
|
18
|
17
|
-5 (B); -2.5 (F)
|
Fidelity Income Class Portfolio
|
23
|
19.5
|
18
|
17
|
-5 (B); -2.5 (F)
|
*Not all funds have all Tax-Smart CashFlow series offered
Fidelity is also announcing a risk rating change to the following fund, effective November 9. The fund's investment objectives and strategies remain unchanged. The change is consistent with regulatory requirements and the Canadian Securities Administrators' (CSA) risk classification methodology.
|
Fund
|
Current Risk
Rating
|
New Risk
Rating
|
Fidelity International Concentrated Equity Fund
|
Medium
|
Medium to High
Investors are encouraged to speak with their financial advisors about these changes and to review their options, if necessary. For account information, Fidelity's client services team can be reached between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. EDT at 1-800-263-4077 (toll-free).
At Fidelity, our mission is to build a better future for Canadian investors and help them stay ahead. We offer investors and institutions a range of innovative and trusted investment portfolios to help them reach their financial and life goals.
As a privately-owned company, our people and world class resources are committed to doing what is right for investors and their long-term success. Our clients have entrusted us with $197 billion in assets under management (as at October 30, 2023) and they include individuals, financial advisors, pension plans, endowments, foundations and more.
We are proud to provide investors a full range of investment solutions through mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, including domestic, international and global equity, income-oriented strategies, asset allocation solutions, managed portfolios, sustainable investing, alternative mutual funds and our high net worth program. Fidelity Funds are available through a number of advice-based distribution channels including financial planners, investment dealers, banks, and insurance companies.
Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may be associated with investments in mutual funds and ETFs. Please read the mutual fund's or ETF's prospectus, which contains detailed investment information, before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed. Their values change frequently, and investors may experience a gain or a loss. Past performance may not be repeated.
Find us on social media @FidelityCanada
SOURCE Fidelity Investments Canada ULC
For further information: Chris Pepper, Vice-President, Corporate Affairs, Fidelity Investments Canada ULC, T: (416) 307-5388, M: (416) 795-7762, E: [email protected]
Share this article