TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC (Fidelity) today announced its intention to change the listing venue for the following exchange-traded funds (ETFs) from the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) to Cboe Canada Inc. (Cboe Canada):

Fidelity Canadian Low Volatility ETF (FCCL)

Fidelity Canadian Momentum ETF (FCCM)

Fidelity Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (FCSB)

Fidelity Global Core Plus Bond ETF (FCGB/FCGB.U)

Fidelity Global Investment Grade Bond ETF (FCIG/FCIG.U)

Fidelity International Low Volatility ETF (FCIL)

Fidelity International Momentum ETF (FCIM)

Fidelity Systematic Canadian Bond Index ETF (FCCB)

Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Currency Neutral ETF (FCLH)

Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility ETF (FCUL/FCUL.U)

Fidelity U.S. Momentum Currency Neutral ETF (FCMH)

Fidelity U.S. Momentum ETF (FCMO/FCMO.U)

Fidelity has received conditional approval from Cboe Canada to list the units of the ETFs on its exchange.

Fidelity anticipates that the ETFs will be voluntarily delisted from the TSX at the close of business on Wednesday, March 27, 2024 and listed on Cboe Canada on Thursday, March 28, 2024. After this change, units of the ETFs will only be available for trading on Cboe Canada. Unitholder approval is not required. The conditions set out in section 720(b) of the TSX Company Manual have been met, namely, that an acceptable alternative market exists for the listed securities on or about the proposed delisting date.

Fidelity's growing ETF business is at $5.1 billion in assets under management (as of February 15, 2024) and continues to expand its innovative product offering in the marketplace, providing choice for investors and helping them meet their financial goals.



Fidelity's ETF lineup ranges from All-in-One ETFs, Active ETFs, and Equity ETFs to Fixed Income ETFs, Balanced or Multi-Asset ETFs, Digital Asset ETFs and liquid alternative ETFs.

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity, our mission is to build a better future for Canadian investors. We offer investors and institutions a range of innovative and trusted investment portfolios to help them reach their financial and life goals.

As a privately-owned company, our people and world class resources are committed to doing what is right for investors and their long-term success. Our clients have entrusted us with $226 billion in assets under management (as at February 16, 2024) and they include individuals, financial advisors, pension plans, endowments, foundations and more.

We are proud to provide investors a full range of investment solutions through mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, including domestic, international and global equity and income-oriented strategies, asset allocation solutions, managed portfolios, sustainable investing strategies, alternative strategies and our high net worth programs. Fidelity Funds are available through a number of advice-based distribution channels including financial planners, investment dealers, banks, insurance companies and online trading platforms.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may be associated with investments in mutual funds and ETFs. Please read the mutual fund's or ETF's prospectus, which contains detailed investment information, before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed. Their values change frequently, and investors may experience a gain or a loss. Past performance may not be repeated.

