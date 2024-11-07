Fidelity Investments Canada funds receive 16 LSEG Lipper Fund Awards for 2024

Fidelity also recognized as winning firm in two ETF group categories

TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Several mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) managed by Fidelity Investments Canada ULC (Fidelity) were named LSEG Lipper Fund Awards Canada 2024 winners for delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. Fidelity also won in the Mixed Assets ETF and Overall ETF group award categories.

"We are delighted to receive LSEG Lipper Fund Awards 2024 for Fidelity mutual funds and ETFs in multiple categories and timeframes," said Kelly Creelman, Senior Vice President, Products and Marketing at Fidelity. "This recognition reflects the hard work and commitment of our portfolio managers, research team, and the many teams supporting these strategies. We deeply appreciate the trust that the advisor and investor community places in our firm, and our focus remains on helping our clients reach their financial and life goals."

Canada Fund Awards

Fund Name Portfolio

Manager(s) Classification Award Period(s) Fidelity ClearPath®

2045 Portfolio Andrew Dierdorf,

Brett Sumsion, and

Bruno Crocco 2035+ Target Date

Portfolio 3 and 5 Years Fidelity Emerging

Markets Fund Sam Polyak Emerging Markets

Equity 10 Years Fidelity Floating

Rate High Income

Fund Eric Mollenhauer,

Kevin Nielsen, and

Chandler Perine Floating Rate Loan 3 Years Fidelity Global

Growth Portfolio David Wolf and

David Tulk Global Equity

Balanced 10 Years Fidelity Global

Income Portfolio David Wolf and

David Tulk Global Fixed Income

Balanced 10 Years Fidelity North

American Equity

Class Darren Lekkerkerker North American

Equity 5 Years Fidelity Technology

Innovators Fund HyunHo Sohn Sector Equity 5 and 10 Years Fidelity Tactical

High Income Fund Adam Kramer, Ford

O'Neil, and Ramona

Persaud Tactical Balanced 10 Years

Canada ETF Awards

Fund Name Portfolio

Manager(s) Classification Award Period(s) Fidelity All-in-One

Growth ETF Geode Capital

Management Global Equity

Balanced 3 Years Fidelity All-in-One

Balanced ETF Geode Capital

Management Global Neutral

Balanced 3 Years Fidelity U.S. Value

ETF Geode Capital

Management US Equity 3 Years Fidelity U.S. High

Quality ETF Geode Capital

Management US Equity 5 Years

Canada ETF Group Awards

Mixed Assets

Overall

For a full list of this year's winners, please visit the LSEG Lipper Fund Awards website.

About LSEG and the LSEG Lipper Fund Awards

The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers.

LSEG is one of the world's leading providers of financial markets infrastructure and delivers financial data, analytics, news and index products to more than 40,000 customers in over 170 countries. LSEG helps organizations fund innovation, manage risk and create jobs by partnering with customers at every point in the trade lifecycle: from informing their pre-trade decisions and executing trades to raising capital, clearing and optimization. Backed by more than three centuries of experience, innovative technologies and a team of 25,000 people in over 60 countries, LSEG is driving financial stability, empowering economies and enabling you to grow sustainably.

The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is an objective, quantitative, risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the LSEG Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although LSEG Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data used to calculate the awards, their accuracy is not guaranteed.

Fidelity ClearPath® 2045 Portfolio

LSEG Lipper Fund Awards Canada 2024 Winner, Fidelity ClearPath® 2045 Portfolio (Series F), Best 2035+ Target Date Portfolio Fund over three and five years, out of a total of 16 and 12 funds, respectively.

Performance for the fund for the period ending September 30, 2024, is as follows: 28.18% (one year), 7.77% (three years), 10.80% (five years), 9.06% (ten years) and 8.45% (since inception November 3, 2005).

The corresponding LSEG Lipper Leader ratings of the fund for the same period are as follows: 5 (three years), 5 (five years), 5 (ten years), 5 (overall).

Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund

LSEG Lipper Fund Awards Canada 2024 Winner, Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund (Series F), Best Emerging Markets Equity Fund over ten years, out of a total of 27 funds.

Performance for the fund for the period ending September 30, 2024, is as follows: 29.33% (one year), 3.44% (three years), 8.44% (five years), 8.50% (ten years) and 6.64% (since inception October 10, 2000).

The corresponding LSEG Lipper Leader ratings of the fund for the same period are as follows: 4 (three years), 5 (five years), 5 (ten years), 5 (overall).

Fidelity Floating Rate High Income Fund

LSEG Lipper Fund Awards Canada 2024 Winner, Fidelity Floating Rate High Income Fund (Series F), Best Floating Rate Loan Fund over three years, out of a total of 11 funds.

Performance for the fund for the period ending September 30, 2024, is as follows: 7.95% (one year), 8.08% (three years), 5.27% (five years), 6.08% (ten years) and 6.55% (since inception October 16, 2013).

The corresponding LSEG Lipper Leader ratings of the fund for the same period are as follows: 5 (three years), 4 (five years), 5 (ten years), 5 (overall).

Fidelity Global Growth Portfolio

LSEG Lipper Fund Awards Canada 2024 Winner, Fidelity Global Growth Portfolio (Series F), Best Global Equity Balanced Fund over ten years, out of a total of 107 funds.

Performance for the fund for the period ending September 30, 2024, is as follows: 29.38% (one year), 8.80% (three years), 11.06% (five years), 9.96% (ten years) and 7.74% (since inception April 18, 2007).

The corresponding LSEG Lipper Leader ratings of the fund for the same period are as follows: 5 (three years), 5 (five years), 5 (ten years), 5 (overall).

Fidelity Global Income Portfolio

LSEG Lipper Fund Awards Canada 2024 Winner, Fidelity Global Income Portfolio (Series F), Best Global Fixed Income Balanced Fund over ten years, out of a total of 55 funds.

Performance for the fund for the period ending September 30, 2024, is as follows: 18.94% (one year), 4.83% (three years), 5.64% (five years), 5.89% (ten years) and 5.52% (since inception April 18, 2007).

The corresponding LSEG Lipper Leader ratings of the fund for the same period are as follows: 5 (three years), 5 (five years), 5 (ten years), 5 (overall).

Fidelity North American Equity Class

LSEG Lipper Fund Awards Canada 2024 Winner, Fidelity North American Equity Class (Series F), Best North American Equity Fund over five years, out of a total of 18 funds.

Performance for the fund for the period ending September 30, 2024, is as follows: 34.69% (one year), 12.12% (three years), 15.95% (five years) and 13.02% (since inception October 28, 2015).

The corresponding LSEG Lipper Leader ratings of the fund for the same period are as follows: 5 (three years), 5 (five years), 5 (overall).

Fidelity Technology Innovators Fund

LSEG Lipper Fund Awards Canada 2024 Winner, Fidelity Technology Innovators Fund (Series F), Best Sector Equity Fund over five and ten years, out of a total of 19 and 13 funds, respectively.

Performance for the fund for the period ending September 30, 2024, is as follows: 37.04% (one year), 14.00% (three years), 21.94% (five years), 22.28% (ten years) and 7.41% (since inception October 10, 2000).

The corresponding LSEG Lipper Leader ratings of the fund for the same period are as follows: 5 (three years), 5 (five years), 5 (ten years), 5 (overall).

Fidelity Tactical High Income Fund

LSEG Lipper Fund Awards Canada 2024 Winner, Fidelity Tactical High Income Fund (Series F), Best Tactical Balanced Fund over ten years, out of a total of 31 funds.

Performance for the fund for the period ending September 30, 2024, is as follows: 17.61% (one year), 6.05% (three years), 9.47% (five years), 9.40% (ten years) and 9.37% (since inception May 28, 2014).

The corresponding LSEG Lipper Leader ratings of the fund for the same period are as follows: 4 (three years), 5 (five years), 5 (ten years), 5 (overall).

Fidelity All-in-One Growth ETF

LSEG Lipper Fund Awards Canada 2024 Winner, Fidelity All-in-One Growth ETF, Best Global Equity Balanced ETF over three years, out of a total of 11 ETFs.

Performance for the ETF for the period ending September 30, 2024, is as follows: 30.88% (one year), 11.17% (three years) and 11.35% (since inception January 21, 2021).

The corresponding LSEG Lipper Leader ratings of the ETF for the same period are as follows: 5 (three years), 5 (overall).

Fidelity All-in-One Balanced ETF

LSEG Lipper Fund Awards Canada 2024 Winner, Fidelity All-in-One Balanced ETF, Best Global Neutral Balanced ETF over three years, out of a total of 18 ETFs.

Performance for the ETF for the period ending September 30, 2024, is as follows: 25.69% (one year), 8.00% (three years) and 7.92% (since inception January 21, 2021).

The corresponding LSEG Lipper Leader ratings of the ETF for the same period are as follows: 5 (three years), 5 (overall).

Fidelity U.S. Value ETF

LSEG Lipper Fund Awards Canada 2024 Winner, Fidelity U.S. Value ETF, Best U.S. Equity ETF over three years, out of a total of 57 ETFs.

Performance for the ETF for the period ending September 30, 2024, is as follows: 31.61% (one year), 18.98% (three years) and 21.20% (since inception June 5, 2020).

The corresponding LSEG Lipper Leader ratings of the ETF for the same period are as follows: 5 (three years), 5 (overall).

Fidelity U.S. High Quality ETF

LSEG Lipper Fund Awards Canada 2024 Winner, Fidelity U.S. High Quality ETF, Best U.S. Equity ETF over five years, out of a total of 32 ETFs.

Performance for the ETF for the period ending September 30, 2024, is as follows: 31.76% (one year), 14.98% (three years), 16.89% (five years) and 17.62% (since inception January 18, 2019).

The corresponding LSEG Lipper Leader ratings of the ETF for the same period are as follows: 5 (three years), 5 (five years), 5 (overall).

Mixed Assets – ETF Group Award

LSEG Lipper Fund Awards Winner Canada 2024, Best Mixed Asset Fund Family Group over three years.

Overall – ETF Group Award

LSEG Lipper Fund Awards Winner Canada 2024, Best Overall Fund Family Group over three years.

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity Investments Canada, our mission is to build a better future for our clients. Our diversified business serves financial advisors, wealth management firms, employers, institutions and individuals. As the marketplace evolves, we are constantly innovating and offering our clients choice of investment and wealth management products, services and technological solutions all backed by the global strength and scale of Fidelity. With assets under management of $269 billion (as at October 23, 2024), Fidelity Investments Canada is privately held and committed to helping our diverse clients meet their goals over the long term. Fidelity funds are available through financial advisors and online trading platforms.

