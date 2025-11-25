About 2,400 advisors across Canada were surveyed in the FidelityConnects Pulse Poll

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - According to the Fidelity Investment Canada ULC (Fidelity) Young Canadian Study conducted in partnership with Ipsos, 60% of Canadian teens (15 - 17 year old) think it is important for them to learn about how to start investing money.

While Canadian teenagers understanding the importance of learning how to invest is a tremendously positive step forward, the Study also shows that 59% of them have negative emotions when they think about investing.

FidelityConnects Pulse Poll (CNW Group/Fidelity Investments Canada ULC)

The high number of teenagers who feel nervous, confused and scared about investing underscores the importance of targeted education to enhance their investment literacy early in their journey. By providing resources sooner, it ensures that by the time they reach investment age, they are equipped with the knowledge to understand the benefits, costs and risks associated with investing.

Originating from a winning student case competition, Fidelity's investment literacy series Money Gains, was created to promote investment literacy and financial wellness at an early age. This free educational series for high school students and Canadians of all ages has a library of 50 English and French videos, with accompanying lesson plans for educators. New videos will be released later this year on personal finance topics, including debt management, budgeting, managing credit and more. You can find the series on fidelity.ca and YouTube.

In a recent online survey of 2,383 financial advisors, 2,209 (92%) said they support making financial literacy, including how to invest wisely, a graduation requirement in Ontario high schools and a national standard across Canada.

"Financial advisors add tremendous value to young Canadians starting out their career and investing journey. Alongside our educators, they play an important role in helping young Canadians become more knowledgeable about money and how to achieve their financial goals," said Linda Passarelli, VP Talent Management, Fidelity Investments Canada.

"As a long-standing partner of the financial advisor community, we also support the idea of more financial literacy education that focuses on investing, which has real potential to empower young Canadians and help them develop healthy money and investing habits."

"That is why we created Money Gains, and as we wrap up Financial Literacy Month and think about actions for next year, we encourage policymakers to consider how we can offer more financial education accessible to high school students in all provinces and territories."

Why Investment Literacy Matters:

One-third of young Canadians believe that under $1,000 is enough to start investing.

49 % of young Canadians (18 -34) believe investing should start between 18 and 24 years old. The average response for all was 18 years old, with 29 percent wanting to start even earlier. 83% of teenagers believe investing should start between 18 - 24. The average response for all was 20 years old.

Knowledge gap persists: 25% identify as beginners, 29% as novices, 39% as intermediate and only 8% as experts.

Top investment priorities remain consistent for young adults (18 - 34) - saving for retirement (36%), home buying/mortgage (35%) and emergency savings (34%).

Source: 2025 Fidelity Young Canadian Study

Unlock the power of investment literacy:

For a discussion on the importance of investment literacy, watch the replay on YouTube of Fidelity's special webcast featuring Rob Carrick, who recently retired after 27 years as a personal finance columnist for The Globe and Mail. The session includes Rob's perspectives on investment literacy and financial advice, followed by a panel discussion with key voices from the charitable sector exploring the challenges facing young Canadians.

Panelists:

Liz Mulholland, CEO, Prosper Canada

Kim Charteris, President and CEO, Junior Achievement of Central Ontario

Mahdi Hussein, Executive Director, Eastview Neighbourhood Community Centre, Boys and Girls Club of Canada

Claire Barron, Manger Learning and Development, Park Street Education

Join the conversation:

Have questions or feedback? Connect with us on Reddit and be a part of the dialogue.

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity Investments Canada, our mission is to build a better future for our clients. Our diversified business serves financial advisors, wealth management firms, employers, institutions and individuals. As the marketplace evolves, we are constantly innovating and offering our clients choice of investment and wealth management products, services and technological solutions all backed by Fidelity's global capabilities. With assets under management of $338 billion (as at October 6, 2025), Fidelity Investments Canada is privately held and committed to helping our diverse clients meet their goals over the long term. Fidelity funds are available through financial advisors and online trading platforms.

Find us on social media @FidelityCanada

www.fidelity.ca

Listen to FidelityConnects on Apple or Spotify

SOURCE Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

For more information, please contact: Chris Pepper, Vice-President, Corporate Affairs, Fidelity Investments Canada ULC, M: (416) 795-7762, E: [email protected]