Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces Estimated 2025 Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for Fidelity ETFs and ETF Series of Fidelity Mutual Funds
Nov 24, 2025, 18:30 ET
TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC ("Fidelity") today announced the estimated 2025 annual reinvested capital gains distributions for Fidelity's suite of ETFs ("Fidelity ETFs") and ETF Series units of Fidelity mutual funds ("Fidelity Funds"). Please note that these are estimated amounts only, as of the date set out in the tables below, and reflect forward-looking information, which means the estimates may change.
These estimates are for the annual capital gains distributions only, which will be reinvested, and the resulting units immediately consolidated, so that the number of units held by each investor will not change. These estimates do not include estimates of ongoing periodic cash distribution amounts, which are reported separately.
We expect to announce the annual reinvested distribution amounts, as well as the monthly cash distribution amounts, on or about December 18, 2025. The ex-dividend date for the 2025 annual distributions will be December 29, 2025. The record date for the 2025 annual distributions will be December 29, 2025 and those distributions will be payable on December 31, 2025.
The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2025, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to the brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2026.
|
Fidelity ETF/ Fund Name
|
Ticker Symbol
|
Net asset value
|
CUSIP
|
ISIN
|
Estimated annual
|
Estimated
|
Fidelity Canadian High Dividend ETF
|
FCCD
|
34.6495
|
31608M102
|
CA31608M1023
|
-
|
-
|
Fidelity U.S. High Dividend ETF
|
FCUD/
FCUD.U
|
39.6049
|
31645M107
|
CA31645M1077
|
1.97457
|
4.98567 %
|
Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Currency Neutral ETF
|
FCUH
|
33.4455
|
315740100
|
CA3157401009
|
1.24708
|
3.72869 %
|
Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates ETF
|
FCRR/
FCRR.U
|
49.2994
|
31644M108
|
CA31644M1086
|
2.38199
|
4.83168 %
|
Fidelity International High Dividend ETF
|
FCID
|
32.3665
|
31623D103
|
CA31623D1033
|
-
|
-
|
Fidelity Systematic Canadian Bond Index ETF
|
FCCB
|
22.8924
|
31644F103
|
CA31644F1036
|
-
|
-
|
Fidelity Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond ETF
|
FCSB
|
25.9218
|
31608N100
|
CA31608N1006
|
-
|
-
|
Fidelity Global Core Plus Bond ETF
|
FCGB/
FCGB.U
|
21.9604
|
31623G106
|
CA31623G1063
|
-
|
-
|
Fidelity Canadian Monthly High Income ETF
|
FCMI
|
14.4317
|
31609T106
|
CA31609T1066
|
-
|
-
|
Fidelity Global Monthly High Income ETF
|
FCGI
|
15.2290
|
31623K107
|
CA31623K1075
|
0.41181
|
2.70412 %
|
Fidelity Global Investment Grade Bond ETF
|
FCIG/
FCIG.U
|
21.6953
|
31624P105
|
CA31624P1053
|
-
|
-
|
Fidelity Equity Premium Yield ETF
|
FEPY/
FEPY.U
|
27.5627
|
31613F100
|
CA31613F1009
|
-
|
-
|
Fidelity Core U.S. Bond ETF
|
FCUB/
FCUB.U
|
25.7851
|
315945105
|
CA3159451051
|
0.12848
|
0.49827 %
|
Fidelity All-in-One Fixed Income ETF
|
FFIX
|
10.1485
|
31581F108
|
CA31581F1080
|
0.00200
|
0.01971 %
|
Fidelity Tactical High Income Fund (ETF Series)
|
FTHI
|
11.8451
|
31642L664
|
CA31642L6641
|
-
|
-
|
Fidelity Absolute Income Fund (ETF Series)
|
FCAB/
FCAB.U
|
25.2826
|
315944108
|
CA3159441086
|
-
|
-
|
Fidelity ETF/ Fund Name
|
Ticker Symbol
|
Net asset value
|
CUSIP
|
ISIN
|
Estimated annual
|
Estimated
|
Fidelity Canadian Low Volatility ETF
|
FCCL
|
40.5652
|
31608H103
|
CA31608H1038
|
0.84796
|
2.09036 %
|
Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility ETF
|
FCUL/
FCUL.U
|
53.0500
|
31647B109
|
CA31647B1094
|
0.74938
|
1.41259 %
|
Fidelity Canadian High Quality ETF
|
FCCQ
|
44.0553
|
31610C100
|
CA31610C1005
|
0.44488
|
1.00982 %
|
Fidelity U.S. High Quality ETF
|
FCUQ/
FCUQ.U
|
68.2326
|
31647C107
|
CA31647C1077
|
1.32361
|
1.93985 %
|
Fidelity U.S. High Quality Currency Neutral ETF
|
FCQH
|
61.4160
|
31648J101
|
CA31648J1012
|
0.71670
|
1.16696 %
|
Fidelity Canadian Value ETF
|
FCCV
|
18.0487
|
31609U103
|
CA31609U1030
|
0.17458
|
0.96727 %
|
Fidelity U.S. Value ETF
|
FCUV/
FCUV.U
|
21.5391
|
31647E103
|
CA31647E1034
|
1.16969
|
5.43054 %
|
Fidelity U.S. Value Currency Neutral ETF
|
FCVH
|
19.9286
|
31646E104
|
CA31646E1043
|
0.66031
|
3.31338 %
|
Fidelity All-in-One Conservative Income ETF
|
FCIP
|
10.3380
|
315814103
|
CA3158141034
|
0.05621
|
0.54372 %
|
Fidelity Global Income Portfolio (ETF Series)*
|
FMPI
|
25.3138
|
31620V775
|
CA31620V7759
|
0.50517
|
1.99563 %
* The NAV per unit used by ETF Series of the Fidelity Global Income Portfolio was as of October 31, 2025, due to its launch date.
|
Fidelity ETF/ Fund Name
|
Ticker Symbol
|
Net asset value
(NAV)
per unit as of
October 31, 2025 ($)
|
CUSIP
|
ISIN
|
Estimated annual
capital gain
per unit as of
October 31, 2025 ($)
|
Estimated
annual capital
gain per unit
as a % of NAV
at October 31, 2025
|
Fidelity International Low Volatility ETF
|
FCIL
|
33.5638
|
31624M102
|
CA31624M1023
|
0.84218
|
2.50919 %
|
Fidelity International High Quality ETF
|
FCIQ/
FCIQ.U
|
45.0725
|
31623X109
|
CA31623X1096
|
1.22332
|
2.71412 %
|
Fidelity International Value ETF
|
FCIV
|
43.5657
|
31622Y108
|
CA31622Y1088
|
1.98299
|
4.55172 %
|
Fidelity Sustainable World ETF
|
FCSW
|
58.2509
|
31642F105
|
CA31642F1053
|
3.48270
|
5.97879 %
|
Fidelity Canadian Momentum ETF
|
FCCM
|
17.1197
|
31609W109
|
CA31609W1095
|
0.35116
|
2.05120 %
|
Fidelity U.S. Momentum ETF
|
FCMO/
FCMO.U
|
19.6489
|
31649P106
|
CA31649P1062
|
0.47384
|
2.41153 %
|
Fidelity International Momentum ETF
|
FCIM
|
16.6024
|
31623V103
|
CA31623V1031
|
0.55958
|
3.37048 %
|
Fidelity All-in-One Balanced ETF
|
FBAL
|
14.4768
|
315818104
|
CA3158181048
|
0.27945
|
1.93033 %
|
Fidelity All-in-One Growth ETF
|
FGRO
|
17.0872
|
31581P106
|
CA31581P1062
|
0.43341
|
2.53646 %
|
Fidelity Advantage Bitcoin ETF®
|
FBTC/
FBTC.U
|
50.7464
|
31580V104
|
CA31580V1040
|
-
|
-
|
Fidelity All-in-One Conservative ETF
|
FCNS
|
12.3042
|
31581E101
|
CA31581E1016
|
0.15304
|
1.24380 %
|
Fidelity All-in-One Equity ETF
|
FEQT
|
16.5320
|
31581D103
|
CA31581D1033
|
0.44738
|
2.70615 %
|
Fidelity Advantage Ether ETF®
|
FETH/
FETH.U
|
72.5549
|
31580Y702
|
CA31580Y7028
|
-
|
-
|
Fidelity Global Innovators® ETF
|
FINN/
FINN.U
|
24.2374
|
316241108
|
CA3162411084
|
1.15087
|
4.74832 %
|
Fidelity All-Canadian Equity ETF
|
FCCA
|
14.6623
|
315813105
|
CA3158131050
|
0.20250
|
1.38109 %
|
Fidelity All-International Equity ETF
|
FCIN
|
13.5886
|
31581R102
|
CA31581R1029
|
0.44012
|
3.23889 %
|
Fidelity All-American Equity ETF
|
FCAM
|
14.5754
|
315812107
|
CA3158121077
|
0.28076
|
1.92626 %
|
Fidelity Canadian Large Cap Fund (ETF Series)
|
FCLC
|
13.4603
|
31606J788
|
CA31606J7886
|
1.25928
|
9.35551 %
|
Fidelity Global Small Cap Opportunities Fund (ETF Series)
|
FCGS/
FCGS.U
|
15.4712
|
31624Q822
|
CA31624Q8222
|
0.58133
|
3.75750 %
|
Fidelity Greater Canada Fund (ETF Series)
|
FCGC
|
13.2430
|
31620X730
|
CA31620X7302
|
1.12875
|
8.52337 %
|
Fidelity Canadian Long/Short Alternative Fund (ETF Series)
|
FCLS
|
13.4235
|
31610F822
|
CA31610F8221
|
-
|
-
|
Fidelity Long/Short Alternative Fund (ETF Series)
|
FLSA/ FLSA.U
|
12.3146
|
31624U823
|
CA31624U8234
|
-
|
-
|
Fidelity Global Value Long/Short Fund (ETF Series)
|
FGLS
|
7.4724
|
31623A828
|
CA31623A8288
|
-
|
-
|
Fidelity Market Neutral Alternative Fund (ETF Series)
|
FMNA
|
10.1946
|
31623B701
|
CA31623B7016
|
-
|
-
|
Fidelity Global Equity+ Fund (ETF Series)
|
FGEP/ FGEP.U
|
12.6711
|
316215102
|
CA3162151029
|
0.93593
|
7.38634 %
|
Fidelity Global Equity+ Balanced Fund (ETF Series)
|
FGEB
|
11.8506
|
316220102
|
CA3162201022
|
0.54395
|
4.59006 %
|
Fidelity Advanced U.S. Equity Fund (ETF Series)
|
FAUS/ FAUS.U
|
26.4229
|
31580B108
|
CA31580B1085
|
-
|
-
|
Fidelity Global Small-Mid Cap Equity Fund (ETF Series)
|
FGSM
|
10.2139
|
31624T107
|
CA31624T1075
|
-
|
-
|
Fidelity Multi-Alt Equity Fund (ETF Series)
|
FMAE
|
10.0548
|
31624K106
|
CA31624K1066
|
0.00241
|
0.02397 %
|
Fidelity Global Balanced Portfolio (ETF Series)
|
FMPB
|
25.4680
|
31618L599
|
CA31618L5999
|
1.18732
|
4.66201 %
|
Fidelity Global Growth Portfolio (ETF Series)
|
FMPG
|
25.6364
|
31618N785
|
CA31618N7852
|
1.43814
|
5.60976 %
Forward-looking information
This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the estimated December 2025 capital gains distributions for the Fidelity ETFs and Fidelity Funds. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the distributions to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Material factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions include, but are not limited to, the actual amounts of distributions received by the Fidelity ETFs and Fidelity Funds, portfolio transactions, currency hedging transactions, and subscription and redemption activity.
About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC
At Fidelity Investments Canada, our mission is to build a better future for our clients. Our diversified business serves financial advisors, wealth management firms, employers, institutions and individuals. As the marketplace evolves, we are constantly innovating and offering our clients choice of investment and wealth management products, services and technological solutions all backed by the global strength and scale of Fidelity. With assets under management of $334 billion (as at November 21, 2025), Fidelity Investments Canada is privately held and committed to helping our diverse clients meet their goals over the long term. Fidelity funds are available through financial advisors and online trading platforms.
Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors may experience a gain or loss.
