New mutual funds and ETFs offer investors more choice and more access to innovative investment asset mixes

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC (Fidelity) is proud to announce the launch of two new investment solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of investors and advisors: Fidelity Global Small-Mid Cap Equity Fund and ETF Series (FGSM) and Fidelity Multi-Alt Equity Fund and ETF Series (FMAE) - Fidelity's first-ever multi-strategy liquid alternative fund.

In addition, Fidelity is expanding its Fidelity Managed Portfolios with three new ETF series on existing portfolios, giving investors more flexibility in how they access these multi-asset solutions. Collectively, these portfolios have $59 billion in assets (as of September 30, 2025).

"With the growing demand for portfolio diversification, our goal is to deliver effective and successful strategies that empower investors and advisors to reach their financial goals," said Kelly Creelman, Senior Vice President, Products and Marketing, Fidelity. "These new products and ETF series options can open doors to global small-mid cap opportunities, alternative investing and ETF versions of Fidelity mutual funds."

New products:

Fidelity Global Small-Mid Cap Equity Fund and ETF Series (FGSM)

Fidelity Multi-Alt Equity Fund and ETF Series (FMAE)

New ETF series of existing portfolios:

Fidelity Global Income Portfolio - ETF Series (FMPI)

Fidelity Global Balanced Portfolio - ETF Series (FMPB)

Fidelity Global Growth Portfolio - ETF Series (FMPG)

All new ETF series are listed today on the Toronto Stock Exchange, joining Fidelity's growing ETF lineup of 52 investing strategies at $21.8 billion in assets under management (as at September 30, 2025).

Why consider these funds:

Fidelity Global Small-Mid Cap Equity Fund and ETF Series (FGSM)

Aims to achieve long-term capital growth investing primarily in equity securities of medium, small and micro capitalization companies located anywhere in the world.

Uses a combination of fundamental research and quantitative approach in the construction of the portfolio.

Fidelity Multi-Alt Equity Fund and ETF Series (FMAE)

Aims to achieve long-term capital appreciation and reduce overall portfolio volatility and correlation to major equity markets.

Offers a streamlined way to access the breadth of Fidelity's liquid alternative capabilities in a single solution.

Fidelity Managed Portfolios ETF expansion - Managed by Fidelity Investments' Global Asset Allocation (GAA) Team with Portfolio Managers David Wolf and David Tulk.

Fidelity Global Income Portfolio - ETF Series (FMPI): Provides an ETF version of the mutual fund that is a multi-asset global income solution with a neutral mix of 60% fixed income and money market instruments, and 40% equities.

Fidelity Global Balanced Portfolio - ETF Series (FMPB): Provides an ETF version of the mutual fund that is a multi-asset global solution with a neutral mix of 60% equities and 40% fixed income and money market instruments.

Fidelity Global Growth Portfolio - ETF Series (FMPG): Provides an ETF version of the mutual fund that is a multi-asset global solution with a neutral mix of 85% equities and 15% fixed income and money market instruments.

Hear directly from the experts:

October 15 @ 11:30 a.m. EST - FidelityConnects: Portfolio Manager Shilpa Mehra shares insights on FGSM.

- FidelityConnects: Portfolio Manager Shilpa Mehra shares insights on FGSM. October 14 replay - FidelityConnects: Director of Alternatives Rory Poole and Alternative Strategist Brendan Sims discuss FMAE.

- FidelityConnects: Director of Alternatives Rory Poole and Alternative Strategist Brendan Sims discuss FMAE. October 20 @12:30 p.m. EST - The Upside: Rory Poole and Brendan Sims return to explore the FMAE in depth.

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity Investments Canada, our mission is to build a better future for our clients. Our diversified business serves financial advisors, wealth management firms, employers, institutions and individuals. As the marketplace evolves, we are constantly innovating and offering our clients choice of investment and wealth management products, services and technological solutions all backed by Fidelity's global capabilities. With assets under management of $338 billion (as at October 6, 2025), Fidelity Investments Canada is privately held and committed to helping our diverse clients meet their goals over the long term. Fidelity funds are available through financial advisors and online trading platforms.

Fidelity Investments refers to FMR LLC, a U.S. company, and certain subsidiaries, including Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC (FMR U.S.) and Fidelity Management & Research (Canada) ULC (FMR Canada). FMR Canada carries on business in British Columbia as FMR Investments Canada ULC. FMR Canada commenced business in Ontario on February 1, 2018. FMR Canada is registered as a portfolio manager with the Ontario Securities Commission and as a portfolio manager with the other Canadian securities commissions. The scope of FMR Canada's business is currently limited to offering the Global Asset Allocation (GAA) strategies through a discrete portfolio management team at FMR Canada. The GAA strategies are offered by FMR Canada on a sub-advised basis to accounts advised by Fidelity, with FMR Canada acting as either direct sub-adviser to Fidelity or as sub-sub-adviser through non-Canadian Fidelity Investments advisers, including (and principally) U.S. SEC-registered investment advisers, such as FMR U.S. FMR Canada does not offer these strategies directly to investors in Canada. FMR Canada has also registered "Fidelity Investments" as a trade name in Canada.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may be associated with investments in mutual funds and ETFs. Please read the mutual fund's or ETF's prospectus, which contains detailed investment information, before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed. Their values change frequently and investors may experience a gain or a loss. Past performance may not be repeated.

Fidelity Multi-Alt Equity Fund is an alternative mutual fund. It has the ability to invest in asset classes or use investment strategies that are not permitted for conventional mutual funds. The specific strategies that differentiate this Fund from conventional mutual funds may include the increased use of derivatives for hedging and non-hedging purposes, the increased ability to sell securities short and the ability to borrow cash to use for investment purposes. If undertaken, these strategies will be used in accordance with the Fund's objectives and strategies, and during certain market conditions, may accelerate the pace at which the Fund decreases in value. This Fund has obtained exemptive relief to permit it to engage in short-selling strategies in excess of the short-selling limits permitted under applicable securities legislation for both alternative mutual funds and conventional mutual funds. Consistent with the Fund's investment objectives, the Fund may engage in the short-selling of securities and/or cash borrowing with a combined limit of 100% of its net asset value.

Fidelity Global Small-Mid Cap Equity Fund invests in micro- and small-capitalization companies, which involve greater risks like less liquidity and higher volatility compared to larger companies. Please read the Fund's prospectus for more details of these and other risks.

Unlike traditional mutual fund series, exchange-traded series (ETF series) are traded on stock exchanges. In the event of a disruption or a halt in trading of the ETF series on a stock exchange or marketplace on which the ETF series of a fund are traded, the trading price of the ETF series may be affected. As a result, the disruption or halting of such trading may cause a performance variance between the ETF series and the traditional mutual fund series because the ETF series may trade in the market at a premium or discount to the net asset value (NAV) per unit. There can be no assurance that the ETF series trading price will behave similar to the NAV per unit. The trading price of the ETF series will fluctuate in accordance with changes in a fund's NAV, as well as market supply and demand on the exchange or marketplace on which the ETF series are traded. As such, the performance between the ETF series and the traditional mutual fund series of a fund may vary. In addition, there are other factors that could lead to performance variances between the ETF series and the traditional mutual fund series, such as, for example, brokerage commissions and HST.

For the new ETF series of existing funds, please note that the price of units may include income and/or capital gains of the fund that have not yet been distributed. You will be taxed on distributions of the fund's income and capital gains, even if that income and capital gains is attributable to a time before you acquired the units and may have been reflected in the price you paid for the units. This may have a considerable impact, especially if you purchase units late in the year, or on or before the date on which a distribution is paid.

