TORONTO, July 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Further to the announcement from Fidelity Investments Canada ULC (Fidelity) on May 15, 2024, regarding proposed fund mergers and terminations, Fidelity is announcing the results from its securityholder meetings, held virtually on July 24, 2024.

Report of Voting Results – Proposed Mergers

Discontinuing Funds Continuing Funds Event Vote Result Fidelity American Equity Systematic Currency Hedged Fund Fidelity American Equity Fund Tax-deferred Approved Fidelity Small Cap America Systematic Currency Hedged Fund Fidelity Small Cap America Fund Tax-deferred Approved Fidelity U.S. Dividend Systematic Currency Hedged Fund Fidelity U.S. Dividend Fund Tax-deferred Approved Fidelity U.S. Focused Stock Systematic Currency Hedged Fund Fidelity U.S. Focused Stock Fund Tax-deferred Approved Fidelity Women's Leadership Systematic Currency Hedged Fund Fidelity Women's Leadership Fund Tax-deferred Approved Fidelity Tactical Strategies Fund Fidelity Global Balanced Portfolio Tax-deferred Approved

Pursuant to these approvals, on or around September 6, 2024 ("the Effective Date"), securityholders in the discontinuing funds will automatically cease to hold these securities and will become securityholders in the respective continuing funds, as applicable. Investors in these funds will be able to voluntarily switch into other Fidelity funds or redeem their securities prior to the Effective Date. Investors should note that there may be tax implications if they choose to voluntarily switch into another Fidelity mutual fund.

Report of Voting Results - Terminations

Terminating Class Fund Vote Result Fidelity U.S. Growth Opportunities Systematic Currency Hedged Class Approved

Investors in Fidelity U.S. Growth Opportunities Systematic Currency Hedged Class will be able to voluntarily switch into other Fidelity mutual funds or redeem their securities prior to the Effective Date. Investors should note that there may be tax implications if they choose to voluntarily switch into another Fidelity mutual fund.

