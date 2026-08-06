Advisors say "show me" as AI and tech giants report earnings

Fidelity Connects Advisor Pulse Polls: Advisors see long-term opportunities in companies using AI to drive growth across sectors

TORONTO, Aug. 6, 2026 /CNW/ -- As the world's largest technology companies report earnings, financial advisors are focused on whether record AI spending is translating into durable business results.

Is AI spending getting results?

Advisors see stretched valuations (42%) and slower-than-expected AI adoption (27%) as the biggest risks to AI-related investments. Advisors are watching AI-driven revenue growth (42%) most closely this earnings season, followed by corporate guidance (21%) and capital expenditures (18%).

According to new polling from Fidelity Investments Canada ULC (Fidelity) conducted during recent FidelityConnects webcasts, financial advisors believe the biggest questions facing the AI trade right now are:

Stretched valuations (42%) relative to expectations

Slower adoption (27%) relative to expectations

CHART: Advisors see stretched valuations (42%) and slower-than-expected AI adoption (27%) as the biggest risks to AI-related investments.

As advisors weigh the future of the AI trade, the metrics they're watching most closely this earnings season are:

Revenue growth tied to AI products and services (42%)

Corporate guidance (21%)

Capital expenditure (18%)

Profit margins (17%)

CHART: Advisors are watching AI-driven revenue growth (42%) most closely this earnings season, followed by corporate guidance (21%) and capital expenditures (18%).

"To date, much of the excitement around AI has been driven by investment and expectations for what the technology could deliver," said Chris Pepper, Vice President, Corporate Affairs, Fidelity.

"Now, advisors are increasingly focused on what companies are actually showing in their results. They're looking for evidence that AI is driving growth, adoption and business outcomes as they guide clients through the next phase of the story."

One advisor noted: "Clients want to see real proof points – measurable revenue growth, improving profitability, widespread adoption and evidence that AI investments are creating durable competitive advantages."

Are advisors seeing positive investment potential in AI?

Beyond this immediate earnings season, financial advisors remain constructive on AI as a long-term investment theme. In fact, only a small number (8%) believe it is over hyped. A strong majority (84%) say AI remains attractive and is still in the early stages of its growth cycle.



Looking ahead, advisors see opportunities extending beyond AI infrastructure and semiconductors (34%). The largest share (43%) believes the biggest opportunity for clients lies in companies across all sectors using AI to improve productivity and drive growth.

"What we're seeing through the research is that advisors remain optimistic about AI's long-term potential for clients," said Pepper.

"At the same time, they're embracing the technology to improve their own businesses. They're using AI to enhance their expertise, work more efficiently and spend more time on what matters most to clients."

One advisor noted: "AI should enhance the advisor-client relationship, not replace it. The future belongs to advisors who use AI to become more efficient while delivering more human, strategic and trustworthy advice."

Another advisor added: "AI can process information faster than humans, but it cannot replace trust, empathy and professional judgment. The greatest value advisors provide is helping clients make confident financial decisions by combining AI-powered insights with personalized advice that reflects their goals, risk tolerance and long-term priorities."

This is backed by Fidelity's 2026 Retirement Report, which shows that financial advisors continue to be the most trusted source of financial information and advice for Canadians, ranking well ahead of AI.

About the FidelityConnects Advisor Pulse Polls

FidelityConnects Advisor Pulse Polls capture real-time sentiment from one of Canada's most engaged advisor communities, tracking perspectives on markets, geopolitics, technology, regulation and the business of advice. Poll sample sizes for this release ranged from 318 - 449 advisors. Polling was conducted July 21-22, 2026, during FidelityConnects webcasts.

About FidelityConnects

For the fifth consecutive year, FidelityConnects was ranked the #1 webcast and podcast by Canadian financial advisors, according to the 2025 Environics Advisor Digital Experience Study. Episodes are available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube and other major platforms.

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About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity Investments Canada, our mission is to build a better future for our clients. Our diversified business serves financial advisors, wealth management firms, employers, institutions and individuals. As the marketplace evolves, we are constantly innovating and offering our clients choice of investment and wealth management products, services and technological solutions all backed by the global strength and scale of Fidelity. With assets under management of $414 billion (as at July 31, 2026), Fidelity Investments Canada is privately held and committed to helping our diverse clients meet their goals over the long term. Fidelity funds are available through financial advisors and online trading platforms.

Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors may experience a gain or loss.

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SOURCE Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

For more information, please contact: Victor Choi, Director, Corporate Affairs, Fidelity Investments Canada ULC, M: (416) 217-7605, E: [email protected]; Catherine Fiorino, Communications Manager, E: [email protected]