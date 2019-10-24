Fidelity announces portfolio management addition and risk rating changes

TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC today announced that experienced Fidelity Investments portfolio manager Kyle Weaver will be joining current portfolio managers Joel Tillinghast and Daniel Dupont in managing Fidelity NorthStar® Fund. This change will be effective November 1, 2019.

The addition of Weaver continues the Fund's global "go anywhere" strategy while increasing investment style, geographic and sector diversification. Weaver is a portfolio manager in the equity division at Fidelity Management and Research Company (FMR Co., Inc.). Weaver currently manages Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund, Fidelity VIP Growth Opportunities Portfolio and Fidelity Advisor Series Growth Opportunities Fund, available to U.S. investors.

Prior to his current responsibilities, he managed Fidelity Select IT Services Fund and Fidelity Select Wireless Fund, also available to U.S. investors, and was a research analyst covering various industries. He joined the Fidelity Investments organization in 2008 and has been in the financial industry since 2001.

Weaver is a growth style manager who looks for companies with strong fundamentals and that are attractively valued based on a long-term investment horizon. He looks to take advantage of short-term market inefficiencies and generally focuses on companies that will benefit from long-term secular industry trends.

Risk Rating Changes

Also, effective November 1, 2019, Fidelity Investments Canada ULC will be lowering the risk ratings on the following funds:

Fund Name Current

Risk Rating New

Risk Rating Fidelity Strategic Income Currency Neutral

Fund Low to Medium Low Fidelity ClearPath® 2010 Portfolio Low to Medium Low Fidelity ClearPath® 2015 Portfolio Low to Medium Low Fidelity Global Real Estate Fund Medium to High Medium Fidelity Global Real Estate Class Medium to High Medium Fidelity Global Real Estate Investment Trust Medium to High Medium

