Fête du vélo in CDN-NDG: The borough of Côte-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce celebrates the end of Bike Month

MONTRÉAL, May 24, 2023 /CNW/ - The borough of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce invites the entire community to participate in the Fête du vélo this Sunday, May 28 from noon to 4 p.m. at Parc Martin-Luther-King, located at the corner of Avenue Appleton and Chemin de la Côte-des-Neiges. (In case of rain, the event will be cancelled.) Bring a picnic and come have some fun, whether alone or with friends or family.

The purposes of the activity are to celebrate the end of Bike Month and to raise awareness of the various initiatives the borough has undertaken for several years to promote cycling culture.

Bike safety awareness activities, bike repair workshops and more will be organized by our partners. There will be representatives from:

Vélo Québec

Cyclo Nord-Sud - Vélorution CDN-NDG

SPVM (neighbourhood station 26)

Prévention CDN-NDG

Société de l'assurance automobile du Québec

Société environnementale de Côte-des-Neiges

Borough staff to present the consultation process for the Local Transportation Plan

Entertainment will be provided by Le Monde de M. Fun, and various activities will be available for kids and families (an individual tricycle, a family tricycle, fair games, giant chess games, etc.).

The CDN-NDG mascot "Jazz" will amuse young and old alike, and a borough-themed water bottle will be offered free of charge to each attendee.

We encourage cyclists to get there using the new cycling infrastructure that will soon be finalized. Work on Bourret and Walkley Avenues are completed.

"The benefits of cycling are well established, whether from an environmental or public health point of view. It's important to our administration that all families in CDN-NDG have equal access to safe cycling. Encouraging children to ride a bike increases the chances that they will be comfortable cycling once they become adults. It is in this spirit that our staff planned and designed the Fête du vélo. I'll be attending the Fête du vélo as of 12:30 p.m. to greet you and to promote the benefits of cycling!" says Gracia Kasoki Katahwa, Borough Mayor.

