CANDIAC, QC, July 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Fenplast, major manufacturer of windows and doors in Quebec, is pleased to announce today the acquisition, through its subsidiary Altek windows and doors, of Ramp-Art, a company that has been a leader for nearly 30 years in manufacture of custom aluminum and glass railings.

This strategic acquisition allows Fenplast to expand its activities beyond its usual fields of fenestration activities, while seizing a promising diversification opportunity. Indeed, Ramp-Art has a well-established clientele outside Quebec, thus offering significant advantages for the Fenplast group in terms of market expansion.

In addition, Fenplast is also announcing today the complete acquisition of Solarcom, a Quebec company specializing in the manufacture of custom aluminum fenestration products. Fenplast has acquired a minority stake in Solarcom last spring.

In both cases, the administrative structures and all the personnel will remain in place to continue operations and support the growth of the company.

Thanks to these strategic acquisitions, Fenplast is consolidating its position as a leader in the fenestration industry in Quebec. These new entities will strengthen Fenplast's existing business and enable the company to provide an even wider range of superior products to its customers.

Mr. Jean Marchand, President of Fenplast, commented: "These acquisitions demonstrate our continued commitment to providing leading construction solutions to our clients in the housing sector. With the addition of Ramp-Art, we are expanding our product offering and consolidating our position in the construction field, exploiting new market opportunities beyond our traditional activities. In addition, the complete acquisition of Solarcom strengthens our expertise in the manufacture of custom aluminum fenestration products. We look forward to working with the talented teams at Ramp-Art and Solarcom to continue to provide excellent products and service to our customers."

About Fenplast

Founded in 1989, Fenplast is a leader in window and door manufacturing in Quebec. Located in Candiac, the company relies on an extensive distribution network of over 80 independent specialized or owned dealers. The complete integration of manufacturing processes is what sets Fenplast apart from the competition.

The company continues to grow and now employs over 1,000 people dedicated to creating outstanding products in terms of both quality and energy efficiency. Visit www.fenplast.com

About Ramp-Art

Founded in 1997 in Lévis, the company designs, manufactures and installs high-end custom-made aluminum and glass railings for buildings in the institutional, commercial, and multi-unit residential sectors. Its projects extend throughout Quebec and Ontario. The company has around 60 employees. Visit www.ramp-art.ca

About Solarcom

Founded in 2007 in Beauceville, Solarcom is a Quebec manufacturer specializing in the manufacture of custom-made aluminum fenestration products, dedicated to the residential and commercial markets. It has a team of nearly 40 highly qualified and experienced employees. Visit www.solarcom.ca

SOURCE Fenplast

For further information: Sylvain Arbour, Marketing director, (514) 990-0012, ext. 2401, [email protected]