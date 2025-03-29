CANDIAC, QC, March 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Fenplast is honored to renew its support as the official co-presenter of the 2025 Leucan Ski Challenge, marking the 20th anniversary of this flagship event benefiting children with cancer and their families. Fenplast reaffirms its commitment to a cause deeply rooted in its corporate values.

Fenplast Bromont team - March 15, 2025 (CNW Group/Fenplast) Fenplast Stoneham team - March 22, 2025 (CNW Group/Fenplast)

Once again this year, Fenplast has demonstrated remarkable support by mobilizing ski teams at Bromont and Stoneham, two of the six participating mountains across the province. Thanks to the exemplary involvement of its employees and partners, the company has successfully raised a significant amount of $55,056, directly contributing to the support of families facing pediatric cancer.

"At Fenplast, being co-presenter of the Leucan Ski Challenge is an honor particularly close to our hearts," emphasizes Jean Marchand, President of Fenplast. "Since 2014, our collaboration with Leucan reflects our ongoing commitment to making a positive difference in the community. I warmly thank all participants, donors, and volunteers whose generosity and dedication significantly impact the lives of children and families supported by Leucan."

Fenplast remains committed to continuing this valuable partnership with Leucan, underlining the importance placed on solidarity and mutual support within the company.

About Leucan

For over 45 years, Leucan has been committed to supporting children with cancer and their families from diagnosis through every stage of the illness and its effects. A steadfast ally to hundreds of families and thousands of members across Quebec, the association offers distinctive, tailored services delivered by a qualified team with cutting-edge expertise in the field. These services are complemented by funding clinical research and the Leucan Information Centre. With its seven offices, Leucan maintains a strong presence throughout the province.

About Fenplast

Founded in 1989, Fenplast is a leading manufacturer of doors and windows in Quebec. Based in Candiac, the manufacturing company relies on an extensive distribution network of over 80 specialized retailers. Fenplast stands out from competitors due to its fully integrated manufacturing processes. Proudly manufactured in Quebec, Fenplast products are recommended by Protégez-vous, testifying to their quality, reliability, and consumer satisfaction. Visit www.fenplast.com.

