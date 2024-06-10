CANDIAC, QC, June 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Fenplast, a major manufacturer of windows and doors in Quebec, is pleased to announce today the acquisition, through its subsidiary Lajeunesse windows and doors, of the company Les Portes ARD in Lachute, a leader in door manufacturing for over 40 years.

The acquisition of Les Portes ARD will allow Lajeunesse windows and doors not only to expand its product range but also to integrate a valuable network of clients, complementing its existing market. Although the current leaders are leaving the company, the administrative structure and all staff will remain in place to maintain operational continuity and meet new challenges, leveraging their expertise.

"We are proud to welcome Les Portes ARD to the Fenplast group. This acquisition is a significant step in our growth strategy, as it allows us to enhance Lajeunesse's offerings while integrating a talented and dedicated team," said Jean Marchand, President of Fenplast. "We look forward to collaborating with them to continue providing superior quality products to our customers."

This strategic acquisition strengthens Fenplast's position as a leader in the window and door industry in Quebec. It also enriches Fenplast's existing activities and offers its customers an even more diversified range of superior quality products. Thus, Fenplast continues to innovate and adapt to the growing needs of its clientele.

About Fenplast

Founded in 1989, Fenplast is a leader in the manufacture of windows and doors in Quebec. Located in Candiac, the manufacturing company relies on an extensive distribution network of more than 80 independent or owned specialized retailers. The complete integration of manufacturing processes is what distinguishes Fenplast from the competition.

The company continues to grow year after year and now employs more than 1,000 people dedicated to creating remarkable products in terms of both quality and energy efficiency. Visit www.fenplast.com.

About Les Portes ARD

Founded in Lachute in 1982, Les Portes A.R.D. started as a manufacturer of interior doors before moving into the manufacture of steel doors in 1984. In 2003, the company inaugurated a new 57,000 square foot factory in the Lachute industrial park, employing more than forty people to produce a full range of doors. Visit www.portesard.com.

