CANDIAC, QC, Sept. 7, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Fenplast Windows and Doors announces that it acquired the residual assets of Atis Group on September 1. Atis Group was under the protection of the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act. These assets will, among other things, allow Fenplast to increase its production capacity. Almost all affected employees will retain their jobs.

Among the assets in question are the former Laflamme Portes et Fenêtres plants located in St-Apollinaire. These plants, which have been in operation for several years, manufacture windows and doors for the residential market. Some 200 people are busy making quality products.

Also, there is the Altek Portes et Fenêtres aluminum plant, located in Saint-Joseph de Beauce, with its sixty or so plant workers and approximately the same number on construction sites. Altek's aluminum window and door products are favoured in the commercial and multi-dwelling housing markets.

Mr. Jean Marchand, President of Fenplast, is of course very excited about the transaction: "I am thrilled about this acquisition, the additional production capacity brought about by the addition of plants with such experienced workers will enable Fenplast to better meet the growing demand."

Note that with this acquisition, Fenplast intends to direct the production of these plants towards the new construction markets, both for the residential and multi-dwelling markets. This new grouping will be called Altek Portes et Fenêtres.

Moreover, Extrusions S.P located in Terrebonne, with its dozen employees, is part of the agreement. It will pursue its mission of manufacturing custom-made PVC extrusions for various players in the fenestration sector.

About Fenplast

Founded in 1989, Fenplast is a leader in window and door manufacturing in Quebec. Located in Candiac, the company relies on an extensive distribution network of over 80 independent specialized or owned dealers. The complete integration of manufacturing processes is what sets Fenplast apart from the competition.

The company continues to grow and now employs over 1,000 people dedicated to creating outstanding products in terms of both quality and energy efficiency. Visit www.fenplast.com

