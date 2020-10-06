HELSINKI, Finland, Oct. 6, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) and Fennia Mutual Insurance Company have expanded their strategic relationship. CGI will assume responsibility for a majority of Fennia's IT services under a contract valued at approximately 48 million euros. Under the new agreement, CGI will manage Fennia's application development and maintenance services and also provide support services for Fennia's end-users and operating environments. Fennia will benefit from CGI's strong combination of business consulting, systems integration and managed IT services to support its ambitious digital transformation journey. The agreement also includes the transition of about 60 Fennia IT employees to CGI.

"At Fennia, we are currently executing a modernization project that spans several years known as Fennia of the Future," said Fennia CEO Antti Kuljukka. "This project involves, among other things, radically evolving our digital channels and systems to ensure we continue to meet the needs of our customers, personnel and partners in an ever-changing operating environment. Our goal is to provide the most customer-oriented services in the industry. Our collaboration with CGI will provide us with excellent support in our modernization work."

"With CGI, we will benefit from even better resources than before," Kuljukka added. "This will ensure improved service availability and continuity, as well as improved development of our IT services. In addition, these resources will enable us to improve our service levels in critical areas such as information security and regulatory compliance."

"CGI has been an important partner for us for many years. Now we want to deepen our collaboration and make greater use of CGI's comprehensive service offerings," Kuljukka concluded.

"This agreement is a powerful vote of confidence in our service model," said Leena-Mari Lähteenmaa, President of CGI's operations in Finland, Poland and the Baltics. "By combining our strong local expertise and global network of resources, we will help Fennia drive its digital transformation and achieve its overall business goals. At the same time, we will welcome top talent in our team and continue to strengthen our position as the market leader in IT services for the insurance industry."

"We have had excellent IT experts working for us who will now continue their careers at CGI," said Petteri Miinalainen, CIO of Fennia. "I am particularly pleased that their jobs will continue with our partner, and I want to thank them all sincerely for their excellent work at Fennia."

About Fennia Group

Fennia Group is the trusted partner of enterprises, entrepreneurs and private households in matters relating to financial security. Our services are provided by Fennia Mutual Insurance Company, which specialises in non-life insurance, and Fennia Life, which offers non-mandatory life, pension and savings insurance.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 77,500 consultants and other professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from IT and business consulting to systems integration, outsourcing services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. With annual revenue of C$12.1 billion, CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

