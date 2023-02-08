– 100% of proceeds from the sale of the shirt are donated to Kids Help Phone –

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Giant Tiger Stores Limited announced today a new collaboration with Kids Help Phone to create a pink shirt to spread awareness for Anti-Bullying Day. The custom shirt is now available in select Giant Tiger stores and online at GiantTiger.com, with 100% of the proceeds donated to Kids Help Phone to support e-mental health services.

Feel Out Loud: Giant Tiger and Kids Help Phone partner to create a pink shirt to support anti-bullying day. The custom shirt is now available in select Giant Tiger stores and online at GiantTiger.com, with 100% of the proceeds donated to Kids Help Phone to support e-mental health services. (CNW Group/Giant Tiger Stores Limited)

Kids Help Phone is Canada's only 24/7 e-mental health service offering young people free, confidential support in English and French. As the country's virtual care expert, Kids Help Phone offers millions of youth support in any moment of need, through phone, text, and online services. No feeling is too big or too small. People of Canada can connect any time at KidsHelpPhone.ca

"Giant Tiger is committed to helping youth across Canada access mental health support services and is proud to partner with Kids Help Phone to create an exclusive pink shirt," said Patrick Cadieux, General Manager Marketing, Giant Tiger Stores Limited. "Each shirt comes with a detachable Kids Help Phone contact card that can be shared or saved for future use. The unique feature ensures that our charitable merchandise campaigns can further access to youth mental health support. This is just one of the tangible ways that Giant Tiger stores and customers are creating positive change in the communities we call home."

"We are grateful to Giant Tiger for their ongoing support raising awareness and funds for youth mental health. The exclusive pink shirt shines a light on the issue of bullying and offers a moment of education for young people and caring adults" says Jenny Yuen, Senior Vice President, National Partnerships, Kids Help Phone. "Thank you for your ongoing partnership."

Since 2004, Giant Tiger has donated over $280,000 to support the development and delivery of Kids Help Phone's services including crisis response texting, professional counseling, Crisis Text Line, Live Chat counseling, and Peer-to-Peer programs across the country.

For more information on Kids Help Phone and the custom-designed shirts, please visit www.gianttiger.com/pages/event-anti-bullying-day

About Giant Tiger:

Giant Tiger, the leading Canadian-owned family discount store, is on a mission to make every dollar matter and is committed to providing on-trend family fashion, groceries, and everyday household needs. The privately held company has over 260 locations across Canada and proudly employs over 10,000 members of Team Tiger. All Giant Tiger locations are locally owned or operated by a team member who knows the community. Whether Canadians are shopping in store or online at GiantTiger.com, Giant Tiger makes it easy and fun for all to shop smart and save smart every day.

About Kids Help Phone:

