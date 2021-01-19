Feel healthier this February: Participate in Dry Feb to support the Canadian Cancer Society

1 in 3 Canadians are drinking more alcohol than usual since the onset of COVID-19; Dry Feb is a personal wellness challenge to reduce drinking and raise funds for cancer

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Three in 10 Canadians intend to drink less in 2021, according to a recent survey commissioned by the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS). CCS is encouraging Canadians to turn their resolutions into action by participating in Dry Feb and going alcohol-free in February.

"The new year is a fresh start for many. Dry Feb is a great opportunity to get healthy, challenge yourself, and have fun while raising money to make a difference for Canadians affected by cancer," said Andrea Seale, CEO of the Canadian Cancer Society. "We have a goal of raising $3 million to support groundbreaking research and services for people affected by cancer. This year has been an especially difficult for the people we serve, and as a sign of solidarity with the cancer community, we're inviting all Canadians to reduce their drinking for February by participating in this challenge."

The sobering news is that drinking any form of alcohol increases cancer risk. Drinking as little as one drink a day on average can increase the risk for developing cancer of the breast, colon and rectum, esophagus, larynx, liver, mouth and pharynx. If more Canadians limit their alcohol intake, we could prevent about 44,300 cancer cases by 2042.i

The survey uncovered additional alcohol drinking habits, including:

Almost half (43%) of Canadians drink alcoholic beverages a few times per week, with 49% of Canadians drinking beer weekly and (25%) drinking three or more glasses of wine per week.

Of those who have participated in a challenge like Dry Feb, 95% of participants experienced positive benefits, including feeling healthier and energized, improving physical health and sleeping better.

2 in 5 Canadians spend at least $50 a month on alcohol, while close to 1 in 5 spent over $100 per month.

Funds raised through Dry Feb will contribute to Canada's most promising cancer research, and a national support system that makes a real difference for people affected by cancer and their families.

2021 marks the sixth year of CCS's involvement with Dry Feb. This year will see the introduction of a new option called 'Dry(ish) Feb,' where people can choose to get involved in a way that suits them. Participants can choose to participate for the whole month, 21 days, 14 days, or customize a timeframe that works best for their lifestyle.

Whether Canadians enjoy one or 10 drinks a week, this is the perfect time for Canadians from coast-to-coast to come together with their communities, raise money, and support those living with cancer.

Go dry this February. Feel the benefits and make a difference. Register or donate today at DryFeb.ca.

About the Canadian Cancer Society

The Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) is the only national charity that supports Canadians with all cancers in communities across the country. No other organization does what we do; we are the voice for Canadians who care about cancer. We fund groundbreaking research, provide a support system for all those affected by cancer and shape health policies to prevent cancer and support those living with the disease.

Help us make a difference. Call 1-888-939-3333 or visit cancer.ca today.

About Dry Feb

Dry Feb is an online third-party fundraiser run by Ezy Raise Pty Ltd. that challenges people to go booze-free for a month in support of the Canadian Cancer Society. It helps participants to get healthy and clear their heads while also raising funds for an important cause.

Survey Methodology

A total of 1,000 adult residents from across Canada were surveyed online, between January 4-7, 2021. The sample was randomly drawn from Leger's web panel of potential survey respondents. Post-stratification weights were applied to the sample based on 2016 census population figures to ensure representation by province of Canada, age and gender. An associated margin of error for a probability-based sample of this size would be ±3%, 19 times out of 20.



